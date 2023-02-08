Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) celebrates a win following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati.
K.J. Marvel, Caroline EMS division chief, left, and Jamie Beechey, Recreation and Parks director, discuss plans to install climate-controlled AED stations in county parks.
SCREENSHOT
SaveStations are now installed at Idlewild Park and available for use in the case of a sudden cardiac arrest. Units similar to this one are what Caroline County is considering.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
An ambulance leaves the field with Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.
AP PHOTO
DENTON — When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field after a tackle in the Jan. 2 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, sports fans the world over held their breath. Quick actions by trainers and medical workers on the field are credited with saving his life. They performed CPR and used an automatic external defibrillator to restart his heart.
The subject of AEDs was one that had been on their radar, Jamie Beechey, director of Caroline Recreation and Parks, and K.J. Marvel, EMS division chief for Caroline Emergency Services, told County Commissioners at their Jan. 24 meeting.
Outside of having an ambulance at events that bring in hundreds of people, which isn’t always feasible, they had discussed ways to have provisions for care, and AEDs seemed like a good solution, Beechey said.
Quoting statistics from the American Heart Association, Marvel said, “350,000 Americans die from cardiac arrest each year. Early intervention with bystander CPR and early defibrillation can double or triple their chance of survival.”
Hamlin’s successful resuscitation brought new public awareness to the importance of access to quick care in cases of a sports-related cardiac event. It is recommended that AEDs be present at any field where contact sports or sports with a hard ball is played.
Both departments were hearing from citizens who wanted to be a part of that solution and donate toward providing AEDs for local sports fields, but neither can accept direct donations from the public, so they approached the commander of the Denton American Legion to see if the legion would be willing to partner with them for the project.
Marvel has patterned a plan for Caroline based off what Talbot Paramedic Foundation is doing — installing climate-controlled stations containing AEDs at county parks.
“I wanted to sort of be consistent with what other counties are doing so that when visitors are here or playing sports or at our parks, they see the same type of equipment,” Marvel said. “… they kind of have to be temperature controlled, we can’t have AEDs sitting in the parks in minus 10 degree weather, like, there has to be some sort of protection for them.”
The concept is a “Save Station” with a tower that is hardwired and concreted into the ground. They can be set up to automatically dial 911 when the case is opened, and the case can be remotely monitored. In all, each unit, complete with AED, costs around $6,500, Marvel said.
Their goal would be to eventually place an AED at all 10 county parks, Beechey said.
The commissioners enthusiastically endorsed the idea, providing $65,000 to get the project started.
They also endorsed the idea of offering AEDs to local businesses at cost. Marvel said she could put cost options together for businesses and that her department could go out and train employees in CPR and AED.
“This is kind of the first step for us in getting everyone educated to increase those survival numbers within Caroline County,” Marvel said.
They talked about making a push to reach out to businesses and individuals during EMS Week to get them trained in responding to cardiac emergencies.
Residents who are interested in donating to the project can contact the Legion or Rec and Parks or DES for more information.
