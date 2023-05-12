EASTON — The Talbot County Council unanimously approved rezoning two parcels on Port Street from the county’s limited industrial zoning classification to the town’s mixed-use waterfront zoning upon their annexation into the Town of Easton.
The resolution, which the county council passed at its Tuesday meeting, tackled the rezoning of Easton’s proposed annexation of the two properties.
The parcels, which total just under five acres of land, were formerly owned by Southern States and purchased by the Town of Easton in August 2021. The land is located on the north side of Port Street near Easton Point.
The properties are zoned as limited industrial on the county’s zoning map, a district that allows low-intensity manufacturing uses.
In early March, the Easton Town Council introduced two resolutions proposing the annexation of the two properties into the town and reclassifying them to the mixed-use waterfront (MXW) zoning district. About a week later, the town council requested that the county council waive the five-year zoning restriction so the town could rezone the properties as MXW.
Under state law, a municipality annexing land into its limits can’t use that land for substantially different uses than the existing zoning or allow for a substantially greater density for a period of five years unless the county agrees to waive the five-year hold, said County Attorney Patrick Thomas.
Easton’s town planner Lynn Thomas noted the request was different from typical requests the county had received, due to the town already owning the property and wishing to annex it into its limits.
“Although the proposed zoning does allow for greater development intensity or density, the actual plans for the property involve no development at all; it’s intended to be a waterfront park, which is a central feature of our Port Street Small Area Plan,” Thomas said.
Thomas added that Easton had obtained a grant to help offset the cost of obtaining the property, and a condition of the grant is to use the property for a public park.
