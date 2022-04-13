PRESTON — The Caroline County Commissioners held a municipal tax differential hearing on March 15 at the Preston Fire Hall following the budget hearing.
Of the county’s 10 incorporated towns, five of them provide services to their residents, such as police. The county offers town residents a differential, or discount, so they aren’t being taxed on duplicate services.
The proposed 2023 differential rates are unchanged from the current year: 8 cents per $100 of assessed value for Federalsburg, 6 cents for both Denton and Greensboro, 5 cents for Ridgely and 1 cent for Preston. The formula to calculate the differential is based on the estimated cost savings generated by municipal police departments.
Finance director Daniel Fox said the tax differential is the tax rate minus the rate the commissioners set for each town. In Denton, for example, take the base property tax rate of 98 cents per $100 of assessed value, subtract the county differential rate of 6 cents, and Denton property owners will pay 92 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Federalsburg Mayor Kim Abner asked the commissioners to keep the differential the same.
Ridgely Commissioner Anthony Casey thanked the commissioners for their support of the town but said the differential favors the county, and the towns are saving the county money.
