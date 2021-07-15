EASTON — The Talbot County Health Department and a Maryland technology firm are offering “digital COVID-19 vaccine cards” for local residents who have received coronavirus vaccinations.
The health department announced the new effort on Thursday, July 15.
The county is working with Baltimore-based PinPoint USA LLC on the digital vaccination card program.
PinPoint's “VaccineCheck” generates a digital version of a Centers for Disease Control coronavirus vaccine cards for residents’ smartphones. The digital vaccine cards can also be downloaded to users’ computers. The program verifies residents’ vaccine status through the Maryland Department of Health’s vaccination database.
“We are very excited to be able to offer this innovative and convenient way to verify COVID immunization status. Anyone who wants a secure, digital record of their COVID vaccine, or who has lost their card, can now have an authenticated digital version at their fingertips” says Dr. Maria Maguire, Talbot County’s health officer.
The digital vaccine cards can be generated for any Talbot County resident who was vaccinated in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Washington D.C., and, soon, Virginia and Delaware, according to the county. Any Marylander vaccinated in Talbot County, no matter their county of residence, may also use digital card service. The platform is available in English and Spanish.
Neither the state of Maryland or the U.S. government are mandating COVID vaccines though Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden's administration's lead on the pandemic, wants to see more local and employer requirements. Universities and hospital systems in Maryland and other states are requiring employees, students and vendors to be fully vaccinated against the virus. Some other countries are also looking at COVID vaccine passports.
Residents can access the VaccineCheck service at the Talbot County Health Department website: health.maryland.gov/talbotcounty/Pages/vaccinecheck.aspx
