STEVENSVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners sent a letter Tuesday, Aug. 10, to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommending a flood management study of Cox Creek be conducted as it flows through the Cloverfields neighborhood in Stevensville.
“Certainly, this is an opportunity for us to get some additional evaluation of that area to come up with solutions,” said County Administrator Todd Mohn.
The letter asks the ACOE to perform a feasibility study on this specific section of Cox Creek through its Continuing Authorities Program, which allows the Corps to plan, design, and construct various water resource projects within a group of nine legislative authorities. Because the area of Cox Creek that moves through Cloverfields is tidally influenced, it may fit within the ACOE’s flood control jurisdiction established by the Flood Control Act of 1948.
According to a website by the Queen Anne’s County Department of Public Works, areas of the Cloverfields constructed before modern floodplain and building regulations were established, are at risk of experiencing tidal and riverine flooding. Depending on the severity of the storm, a flood event could “pose significant threats to public safety and severe property damage,” the website says.
Should the ACOE take on the project, the feasibility study would be federally funded up to $100,000, with all remaining expenses divided equally between the Corps and Queen Anne’s County. The county’s half of funding would come either from the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Capital project – the overarching program dedicated to filtering storm water across the county – or from in kind services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.