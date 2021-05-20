EASTON — Talbot County has not yet decided how it will respond to the federal lawsuit seeking the Talbot Boys monument’s removal and has requested more time to file a written response, according to an attorney for the county.
Kevin Karpinski, the attorney heading the county’s defense in the case, said in an interview that he and his team are “researching the issues” and have not “made any definitive decisions on how we’re going to respond” to the allegations.
Karpinski said he wants to “spend some additional time researching some of the legal issues raised in the complaint” and asked for a 30-day deadline extension for the county to respond. Plaintiffs’ counsel agreed to the extension, he said.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Baltimore on May 5, contends that the Confederate Talbot Boys statue violates constitutionally afforded equal protection rights, and argues that it is unlawful for the county to use public dollars to maintain and protect the monument on county land.
The complainants also allege that the statue “intentionally and overtly invokes the spirit of [a] racially discriminatory set of values” and is “no less offensive and racially discriminatory than if Talbot County paid live humans to shout racial epithets or installed a public address system through which racial epithets were aired 24 hours a day.”
The Talbot Boys issue has been a point of contention among Talbot County residents, as well as across the Shore and Maryland since the monument in Easton began attracting outsiders’ attention for being one of the last known Confederate monuments still standing on public land in the country.
The lawsuit is the latest attempt by civil rights groups and other community activists to get the Confederate statue taken down. Opponents have vowed to continue protesting the monument until it is removed.
Hundreds of people have rallied behind both sides of the controversy and few have appeared willing to compromise despite proposals from county lawmakers to alter or add to the monument in order to avoid removing it.
David Montgomery of the Preserve Talbot History group, which favors keeping the monument in its place, said after the lawsuit was made public that the complaint was “frivolous ... unwelcome and harmful.” He said it aimed to distract “from the real issues facing Talbot families.”
Montgomery called Talbot County a “hard-working community that appreciates all history,” and said in reference to the Talbot County Council’s recurring votes to retain the monument that residents “are fortunate to have elected representatives who have made it clear they will not engage in the destruction of our history that means many things to many people.”
County lawmakers, amid pressure to take up the issue from both proponents and supporters of the controversial symbol, have voted three times over the past several years to keep the century-old monument in its place — first in 2015, then in 2016, and again four years later in August 2020.
County Manager Clay Stamp, who is named in the lawsuit, has declined to comment on the content of the lawsuit or what the county’s response might be.
The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union with the Maryland Office of the Public Defender; Kisha Petticolas, a public defender based in Easton; and Richard Potter, president of the NAACP Talbot County Branch.
The deadline for the county’s initial written response to the lawsuit is June 30.
