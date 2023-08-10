EASTON — The Talbot County Council voted 4-1 to submit updated information on phases of development for Lakeside at Trappe and Trappe’s water and sewer service maps as part of the county’s draft 2023 Report of the Review.
After significant discussion Tuesday evening, the council reached the deciding vote to submit the information, originally requested by the Maryland Department of the Environment, as part of the draft comprehensive water and sewer plan update, which Talbot County refers to as the Report of the Review.
The Report of the Review is “almost like balancing your checkbook,” said County Engineer Ray Clarke.
The 2023 document will take resolutions, map changes and water and sewer description changes that have been made since the county’s previous comprehensive water and sewer plan came out.
The council’s conversation on certain items to include in the draft report stemmed from a July 21 letter and subsequent email from Dinorah Dalmasy, the program manager for the water and science administration at MDE.
The letter and email followed up on letters sent to the county in April and May regarding updated water and sewer maps for the Town of Trappe and a request for equivalent dwelling units (EDUs) for all phases of the Lakeside development, said County Attorney Patrick Thomas.
In terms of the maps, Dalmasy said the draft maps the county provided to clarify the existing water and sewer classifications for the town appeared to meet the intent of MDE’s classification requests, Thomas said.
Dalmasy said MDE was seeking EDUs for all phases of Lakeside, regardless of the existing water and sewer classifications. The number of EDUs of the first phase must be finalized, and remaining phases need to include the best estimates.
According to Thomas, the draft water and sewer maps and EDUs need to be submitted to MDE by Aug. 31. The information could be submitted in two ways: as part of the draft 2023 Report of the Review or in standalone amendment resolutions.
The draft maps submitted to MDE have already been incorporated into the document, and Thomas and Clarke would be able to incorporate language on the Lakeside EDUs prior to the council’s next meeting on Aug. 22.
Thomas said the most straightforward approach would be to include the requested information in the draft 2023 Report of the Review.
Once the county receives comments on the document from stakeholders, the public and MDE — a process that will take a few months — and is close to finishing the final report, the report will be introduced as a resolution through the county’s usual water and sewer amendment process, he said.
“Either way, we get to the same place and follow the same process, and I think it just makes more sense to incorporate these items into the Report of the Review and do it all at once instead of having a Report of the Review and having these two other resolutions out there that are sort of on parallel tracks,” Thomas said.
Regardless of the path the council chose to take, either by submitting the full draft report with the Lakeside information or choosing to introduce related resolutions by its next meeting, MDE solely wanted to have the information by Aug. 31, with no expectation for it to be adopted by the deadline, he added.
Concerns initially expressed by Council Vice President Pete Lesher and Council Member Keasha Haythe centered on the council’s opportunity to fully digest the report before passing the document to MDE for approval.
Lesher was the sole council member who voted against including the requested Lakeside information in the report.
A digital version of the draft 2023 Report of the Review will be posted to the county’s website for public review.
