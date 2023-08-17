Chicken Farming

The court ruling comes as agricultural stakeholders in the Chesapeake Bay watershed have reduced their annual nutrient inputs to the Bay, eliminating 39 million pounds of nitrogen and 3.5 million pounds of phosphorus since 1985.

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Supreme Court on Aug. 9 upheld a livestock farm water quality permit written by the Maryland Department of the Environment that had been challenged in court by environmental activists. The appellate court's ruling also found that MDE's best management practices-based regulatory framework for the state's permit was "reasonable" and "consistent with federal and state law."


  

