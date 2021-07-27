CAMBRIDGE – Dorchester County Health Department (DCHD) and Full Gospel Church of God are partnering to hold a free COVID vaccination clinic and revival on Friday, July 30 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at 204 Academy Street in Hurlock.
“Communally, we can eliminate the threat of COVID-19 to our family, friends, and community. The vaccine is the weapon in our fight, and the fight is not over, especially with the delta variant,” says Valerie Davis, equity officer for DCHD. “We have been working diligently to not only make vaccines accessible to all members of our community, but also provide accurate, factual information to help individuals make educated decisions about their health.”
The Delta variant, a mutation of the SARS CoV-2 virus, spreads more easily than the original COVID virus, and now accounts for many of the new coronavirus cases across the country. People infected with this variant are more likely to need hospitalization than those infected with earlier strains of the virus, according to public health officials.
The Moderna vaccine will be distributed free of charge to individuals ages 18 and older. Pre-registration is available, but walk-in’s will be accepted. The vaccine requires two doses 30 days apart and is extremely effective in protecting fully vaccinated people from catching and spreading COVID, including the delta variant.
“Our greatest defense now is the vaccine,” says Bishop Charles Cephas. “We are welcoming all to Full Gospel Church to have fun with music and refreshments while defeating COVID-19.”
State and local health officials have sought to partner with churches in rural areas as well as
For more information, call DCHD at 410-228-3223 or to schedule an appointment or for more information.
