Priscilla Farag, 17, looks at registered nurse, Noleen Nobleza while getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic set up in the parking lot of CalOptima Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orange, Calif.
EASTON — There are 62 active COVID cases in Talbot County with 17 new cases reported by the local health department on Wednesday. Sept. 1.
The Maryland Department of Health also reported 1,374 new daily cases on Sept. 1. That is the most new daily cases since April.
The state health agency also reported there are 774 current hospitalizations attributed to COVID. There have been 9,801 deaths attribute to the virus in Maryland during the pandemic — including ten new deaths reported Wednesday.
MDH also reported updated numbers related to breakthrough COVID cases among the fully vaccinated.
The state agency said there have been 11,454 COVID cases among the fully vaccinated, according to data through Aug. 29.
That accounts for 7.8% of all COVID cases in the state, according to MDH.
The agency reported there were 3,836 confirmed breakthrough cases among the vaccinated on Aug. 1.
MDH also reported there have been 883 hospitalizations and 82 deaths among the fully vaccinated through Aug. 29. The fully vaccinated account for 6.5% of the state’s hospitalizations and 5.3% of deaths attributed to COVID since last January.
The rise in overall COVID cases in Maryland comes as other states — including Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, Texas and Mississippi.
Maryland has the sixth highest COVID vaccination rate among U.S. state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Maryland has a 61.5% fully vaccinated rate trailing only Vermont (67.9%), Connecticut (66%), Massachusetts (66%), Maine (65.6%) and Rhode Island (64.7%), according to the CDC.
Mississippi (37.3%), Alabama (38.3%) and Wyoming (38.6%) have the lowest COVID vaccination rates among U.S. states.
