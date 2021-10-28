EASTON — Both the number of positive COVID cases and the number of quarantines have decreased significantly over the last few weeks, according to recent data from Talbot County Public Schools.
From the start of the school year on Aug. 31 to Oct. 20, a total of 120 TCPS students and 15 TCPS staff members have tested positive since the start of the year, according to data from the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE).
Data from Oct. 1 — the end of the fifth week of school — indicated a peak in the school district’s struggle with COVID, with 58 positive cases reported and 333 students placed into quarantine — just over seven percent of TCPS students.
However, the current numbers show hope for a continued and steady drop in COVID metrics. The most recent data from the school district’s COVID dashboard showed just 10 positive cases across the county’s eight schools as of Oct. 22. Only 81 students were quarantined, representing just under two percent of students in the district.
The drop in cases and quarantines is a statewide trend, with MSDE data from Oct. 20 showing a decrease of 15 percent in the number of staff and student cases from the previous week throughout all K-12 institutions, including public schools, nonpublic schools and childcare providers. The number of active COVID outbreaks in public schools and in sports teams also declined slightly.
In addition to following the statewide COVID trends, officials said the drop in cases and quarantines within TCPS can be attributed to local work by school staff and health agencies.
“...we also believe that the safety protocols we are following, along with the tireless efforts of Dr. Maria Maguire, Talbot County Health Officer, our Talbot County Health Department nurses, and our Choptank Community Health Wellness Center partners are having a significant impact,” TCPS spokesperson Debbie Gardner wrote in an email.
Safety protocols that the school system is following include physical distancing, masking, promoting vaccinations and having a firm strategy in place for positive COVID tests or school-wide outbreaks.
In Talbot County, over 54% of 12 to 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated and 63% have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
Additionally, all 24 jurisdictions in Maryland have made improvements to their air quality and ventilation systems through inspection, testing and maintenance, along with servicing or upgrading HVAC systems to be consistent with industry standards, according to MSDE.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
