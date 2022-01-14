EASTON — After a rough start to 2022 with high COVID case numbers, overburdened hospitals, minimal testing and a contagious new variant, Talbot County’s health officials continue working to fight the surge.
Talbot County health officer Dr. Maria Maguire gave an update to the Talbot County Council at a virtual meeting Tuesday evening — the first all-virtual meeting the council has held since May 2021. The holiday season saw a sharp spike in positive cases, most likely the more contagious omicron variant.
“If I had to give a headline, it would be really infectious, really contagious, probably less severe than the delta [variant] we just came off of,” Maguire said of omicron, which is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Maryland and across the U.S.
For most people, the omicron variant is presenting as pretty mild, Maguire said, adding that a lot of people are describing it as a cold. However, she’s also seen a lot of people out of work with flu-like symptoms. And, regardless of symptom severity, case numbers are higher than ever.
“We have two and a half times as many cases on a daily basis right now this January as we did last January, and it’s really because of this sudden and swift omicron spread,” Maguire said.
Maguire added that from early December to Jan. 11, cases in Talbot County have increased by five times. Just in the past week, the county has recorded over 500 cases, she said.
The county’s positivity rates are also up significantly, with about 28% of tests performed on county residents coming back positive — the highest Talbot County has seen yet, she said.
However, Maguire added that there’s a shift from placing emphasis on how many people are sick, instead focusing on how many people are truly being affected and how the health system is being burdened. Even though the symptoms are generally milder, this strain of the virus is so much more transmissible that it can cause more hospitalizations, and even deaths.
As of Jan. 13, 3,400 adults and 28 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryland. While a majority of these patients are in acute care, 561 patients across the state are in intensive care units, and five of them are children.
Talbot County is following statewide trends with positivity rates and hospitalizations as well. At the end of December, the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health had noted a 400% increase in hospitalizations — 15 total patients hospitalized, two in the ICU — since the beginning of the month.
Hospitals are overwhelmed by the surge in patients and are having to implement crisis standards of care, Maguire said, which includes canceling non-emergency procedures. High numbers of calls to EMS are causing backlogs as well, with ambulances sitting at hospitals for hours waiting for a bed to open up so a patient can be admitted. Other patients are being forced to divert to different hospitals in the region because the one in the community is too overwhelmed.
Outbreaks in schools and nursing homes are also becoming more widespread, Maguire said.
As of Jan. 12, there were 72 cases across four congregate living facilities in Talbot County, which includes assisted living and nursing homes. There were 22 positive cases in the Talbot County Detention Center as of Jan. 12.
Talbot County Public Schools has not reported any new data since Dec. 17, but the schools’ nurses are working to update numbers, said Debbie Gardner, a spokesperson for the school system. The last reported data indicated that there were 62 positive cases across the county’s eight public schools before the winter break.
Now, the question being posed to health care workers is how to live with the coronavirus and the burden on hospitals.
Maguire offered four solutions: getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a mask when indoors and in public, getting tested if you’re exposed and when you’re sick, and staying home and consulting with a primary care doctor instead of going to the hospital unless it’s a true emergency.
She emphasized that everyone ages 5 and up is eligible for the vaccine and everyone 12 and up is eligible for a booster shot. Almost 80% of Talbot County residents have had two doses or vaccine and a majority of those who are eligible for the booster have received it, she added. She encouraged any unvaccinated individuals to consider receiving the shots.
She also prompted individuals who haven’t received a booster shot yet to consider getting it, as immunity wanes over time after receiving the second dose of a COVID vaccine.
As for testing, Maguire said the county purchased 1,200 rapid tests and 1,000 additional PCR tests, but she’s not sure when the tests will be showing up. The state is supplying the county with 252 test kits every two weeks and has tried to cut that number in half, she said. A lot of those tests are going to essential operations, such as the detention center, fire departments, police and others.
An additional hospital-based testing site will be opening within the next week or so at UM Shore Regional Health at Easton, she said. On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed the testing site’s opening and added that the state will be distributing N95 and KN95 masks to state residents for free.
However, Maguire also acknowledged that rapid tests are scarce in a lot of places across the Mid-Shore. Pharmacies are getting tests in stock and quickly selling out. There just isn’t enough supply to satisfy the demand.
Looking forward, Maguire expects the omicron surge to last for the next 45 to 60 days and thinks that the community will be dealing with COVID-19 and other coronaviruses for awhile. However, the population doesn’t yet have enough immunity to make COVID-19 an endemic-status disease, so it will remain a significant threat to public health and infrastructure for the time being, she said.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
