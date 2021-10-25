Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urges all eligible state residents, especially those with an underlying health condition or comorbidity, to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as soon as possible, during a news conference, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS — Vaccinated patients are making up a higher percentage of COVID deaths in Maryland this month, according to state health officials and Gov. Larry Hogan.
Hogan said at a press conference on Monday that the vaccinated have made up 36% of COVID deaths from Oct. 1 to Oct 14. That compares to the vaccinated making up 32% of COVID deaths in July and 11% in May, according to the Maryland Department of Health
“The vast majority of these deaths are linked to underlying conditions and comorbidities,” Hogan said. He said hypertension, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung diseases and obesity are the top comorbidities among COVID fatalities, the governor said.
The state health agency reports there have been 261 COVID deaths among the fully vaccinated since late January. That accounts for 11.8% of total COVID deaths since the end of January. Hogan stressed the vast majority of COVID hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated but breakthrough cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising.
There have been 10,580 deaths attributed COVID during the pandemic with 53 deaths reported in Talbot County, according to MDH
Hogan said the rise in cases and deaths among the vaccinated should encourage eligible Marylanders to get booster shots to strengthen their immunity against the virus. Maryland has the eighth highest fully vaccinated rate (65.8%) in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
State Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said the state has 1.8 million vaccines on hand for booster shots. Schrader said patients can now mix and match boosters with their previous shots. That means patients can get Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for boosters.
Maryland officials are also preparing for a big new COVID mass vaccination effort aimed at children under the age of 11. The push could involve giving kids COVID vaccinations at schools as well as pharmacies and pediatrician offices.
“There will be a wide range of options for getting children vaccinated,” Hogan said.
Gov. Larry Hogan and state officials said Monday that the state had ordered 180,000 COVID vaccines for younger children from Pfizer in anticipation of federal approvals. Hogan said he expects approvals from the Biden administration for COVID vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 as soon as next week.
Hogan said there are approximately 515,000 kids in the state between the ages of 5 and 11 that are expected to soon be eligible for coronavirus vaccine shots.
