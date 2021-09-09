CAMBRIDGE — COVID numbers are relatively high in Dorchester County’s jail, according to the state website that tracks the numbers of cases.
Of the 101 active cases in Dorchester County, six people are currently hospitalized, and the online tracker for Maryland’s congregate living facilities showed the COVID numbers as of Sept. 8 included cases at the Dorchester County Detention Center (cases were also active at Eastern Shore Hospital Center in Cambridge).
Portions of court proceedings on Wednesday morning, Sept. 8, in the Dorchester County District Court made reference to elevated COVID cases at the jail, with one attorney asking for a modification of bail for his client based on widespread instances of COVID in the jail. Another inmate was unable to come to the video conference area in the jail due to the area he was being held.
COVID precautions at the jail have been maintained throughout the pandemic, with PPE and physical distancing standards in place, as well as quarantine procedures for new arrivals to the facility, among other measures, according to staff.
Dorchester County State’s Attorney Bill Jones said he is aware of the COVID numbers at the facility and has worked with law enforcement in the county to incorporate summonses, citations and other ways to charge when appropriate rather than a physical arrest.
Jones said maintaining the safety of the detention center, including COVID cases, is part of a “balancing act” that impacts public safety throughout the community.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
