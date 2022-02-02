GREENSBORO — Signs advertising COVID-19 tests are plugged into the frozen earth in front of the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company, with arrows pointing to the testing site. A health care professional is double masked in a green safety gown. This place is ready for no-contact, drive-thru COVID tests provided 100% free of charge.
In five days they have had one customer come through for a test. Three people have died from COVID-19 in Caroline County in the past week.
One of the test administrators is Aubrey Cummings. She is the district operational manager of Moon Labs based in Annapolis. Their testing facility has been up and running since Friday and they have only had a single person drive through for a test. No reservation is required for a test.
The other health specialist is sister Paris Cummings. They both live in Greensboro.
“We are reaching out through the fire department, they let us use the facility. They posted to the Greensboro Times and Facebook,” Paris said.
The process is pretty easy. If you have a car, you just drive up.
“They come up in their cars. They fill out a form and scan with their smart phone a QR code. Through their email is how they get the results. We say in 24 to 48 hours. It is closer to 24, but we always say 48 in case the lab gets backed up. We do five swipes in each nostril and then we send it out. We don’t do rapid tests because sometimes they are not valid. We do PCR tests,” said Paris, who is trained as an ophthalmology nurse.
“It is better to get tested sooner rather than later so you can quarantine. We are doing this in the future, especially the drive-thru because it is so convenient. We are looking into going to schools and high schools for the students. For sports they require them to be tested weekly,” she said.
The testing is sponsored by federal funding, so folks do not need health insurance. If you have a valid identification, it is free.
Paris surmised that younger parts of the population are not as interested in getting tested as older folks, who may have underlying health conditions.
“I think kids should get tested in our elementary schools because it is never going to go away. It is like the common cold. If you keep passing to people, it is going to keep coming around,” Aubrey said.
“It is a small town and word of mouth is everything,” Paris said.
She is state-certified health worker in Maryland, but normally she works in ophthalmology. Her sister Aubrey has worked in the hospice field.
“You should get tested to keep the community safe. If you are not willing to wear your mask or you go out in front of other people, you could be spreading it and not even know it. You need to keep yourself safe and everyone around you. Absolutely if you are not feeling well, get the test. If you are concerned, it doesn’t hurt to get it done. It’s a piece of cake. Circle the swab five times in each nostril. It is not going deep like they used to do it.”
Aubrey emphasized that testing is free, and not as painful as people may think.
“They say there will be a bunch of different variants coming. We will probably be testing one or two days a week. Right now it is Monday through Friday, but it may be Monday and Friday. Then I am going to go around to different churches. The problem is people don’t want to get tested. They think it will hurt or run up their insurance,” Aubrey said.
She promised that it will not give you a bloody nose.
“It is free. Even if you want to come out and get tested once a week. You can have all the shots and still get COVID. We have a cousin, 29, he was fully vaccinated and died ... you know it wouldn’t hurt to get tested,” Aubrey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.