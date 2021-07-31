CAMBRIDGE — Dan Cox, a pro-Trump Republican running for Maryland governor, is highlighting his opposition to new COVID mask and vaccine mandates and will raffle off an AR-15 rifle when he kicks off his 2022 campaign on the Eastern Shore on Aug. 5.
The event will be held in Cambridge at the Governor’s Hall at Sailwinds Park.
Cox is in the GOP primary to succeed term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan (a Republican Trump critic) along with Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz and Robin Ficker. Former Maryland Lt. Gov. Michael Steele, an MSNBC analyst and Trump foe, could also get into the GOP primary.
The Democratic field includes several contenders including former U.S. Education Secretary John King, former State Attorney General Doug Gansler, Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot and former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez.
Cox is a state lawmaker from Frederick, and hopes to tap into conservative populist sentiments against coronavirus mandates and critical race theory. The latter entails putting an academic and contemporary focus on race, racism and the mistreatment of minorities and indigenous persons which is strongly opposed by conservatives.
He is worried about renewed COVID mask mandates and vaccine requirements with public health officials citing worries about the Delta variant and slowed demand for vaccinations. The University of System of Maryland — which includes the University of Maryland, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and Salisbury University — along with big corporations Walmart, Disney, Google and Facebook are requiring workers and students to get vaccines.
“I am seriously concerned about our loss of civil liberties with the ongoing mandates. The ongoing scare tactics by government and money-making contract holders are abhorrent,” Cox said. “Employees do not have to reveal their private health information in order to keep their jobs and the overreaching demands for them, as well as for university students.To do so is a violation of their health privacy and right to work and obtain their degree without harassment.”
A federal court in Indiana turned down a challenge to public universities in that state requiring students and staff get COVID vaccines. Cox wants employers to pullback on COVID vaccine requirements.
“Even Nancy Pelosi has publicly stated at a press conference that the government may not mandate this vaccine. So no employer needs to be intimidated into treading into the personal privacy rights of its employees to mandate something that not even the government may mandate,” Cox said.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate John King has been critical of Cox, pointing to the GOP lawmaker helping organize Trump supporters attending a rally Jan. 6 in Washington. Some Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 after the rally as Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.
King is also faulting Republicans for resisting renewed mask guidance and mandates after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control told the fully vaccinated to wear masks in crowded indoor space over Delta variant fears.
“Masks save lives and I support these decisions. With COVID cases on the rise in Maryland, we can’t afford an anti-science governor,” King said in response to Schulz questioning schools having students wear masks in classrooms.
King also criticized the gun raffle. “We cannot afford the reckless actions of insurrectionist sympathizers like Dan Cox. We deserve better. Why would anyone need an AR-15 when we should be working toward violence prevention, intervention and sensible gun control? These political stunts like the unregulated sale of a deadly weapon are nothing other than absurd and a distraction from the issues that really matter for opportunity, justice and equity for all Marylanders.”
Cox, who previously served as president of the town commission in Secretary in Dorchester County, said the gun raffle stems from his support for the Second Amendment. “The Bill of Rights reflects the essence of a free people. My gun raffle is designed to celebrate and highlight the fact that our American constitutional rights will never be relinquished.”
AR-15 rifles have been a focus for gun control advocates — including the Biden administration — because of their use in mass shootings. Cox and other gun rights advocates counter that they are also used for home defense and shooting competitions.
