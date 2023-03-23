EASTON — A committed group of EMTs and paramedics trained over 100 students in the life-saving practice of CPR and how to use an AED at the Talbot County Community Center on Wednesday, March 22. There were latex dummies lined up on the floor to practice CPR compressions and how to apply the AED (automated external defibrillator) patches to shock someone’s heart back into rhythm. The whole endeavor was free to the public and these newly trained 100 could save lives in the community.


