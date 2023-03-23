Dummies are laid out in preparation for the CPR and AED training. These electrical devices teach complete beginners how to apply the pads and safely shock someone's heart back into rhythm. This hour-long class was free to the public at the Talbot County Community Center.
Dummies are laid on the ground to practice CPR and AED. The free, one-hour training attracted over 100 participants Wednesday at the Talbot County Community Center.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Three members here, part of a larger team, help to train people in CPR and AED at the Talbot Community Center. From left is Tasha Johnson, RN, MSN; Victorine Pinanzu; and Irene Hanson, sleep tech.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
If you are untrained and unsure about CPR, just the compressions can move oxygen around someone's body and save their life.
EASTON — A committed group of EMTs and paramedics trained over 100 students in the life-saving practice of CPR and how to use an AED at the Talbot County Community Center on Wednesday, March 22. There were latex dummies lined up on the floor to practice CPR compressions and how to apply the AED (automated external defibrillator) patches to shock someone’s heart back into rhythm. The whole endeavor was free to the public and these newly trained 100 could save lives in the community.
Tasha Johnson RN, MSN said, “We definitely want to make sure that our community is safe and that they know how to respond properly if someone goes unresponsive. You could be anywhere. You could be out to dinner. Recently I was out with my husband and some lady fell out. I just happened to be getting a pizza and we brought that woman back.”
Johnson said she was blown away by the quality of teaching she was hearing in the room. She was pleased people were getting quality information because it can save lives out in the community. She had a message for the beginners.
“Don’t worry about the technicality of things. Just focus on doing those compressions and just think ‘I gotta bring this person back.’ Even if you don’t get any breaths, it is important that you do compressions and keep profusion going and get that that oxygen going throughout the body,” said Johnson.
“Even having these students today. It is a great feeling to know they are out there. We have to be confident. When we go unconscious, just to know that our community is educated,” she said.
Irene Hanson, a sleep study tech at the hospital, was helping out. She looked at the power of trained people influencing others.
“If each person here today can influence 10 other people that is potentially 1000 lives saved. So that is really important. It perpetuates,” said Hanson.
Johnson said there are training sites all over Talbot County if you missed this one. The health department, Talbot County Paramedics and EMS all teach CPR classes.
One of the sponsors, Ryan Killough, resource manager of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, said, “We want to promote community CPR so that everyone can learn how to save lives. AED should be in every building where there is public accessibility. The reality is without an AED, the chances of survival are less than 5%. With an AED you can get upwards of 70% to 80% chance of survival. I am a paramedic and an ER nurse and I have resuscitated hundreds of people.”
He bemoaned when EMS gets to a scene too late because there was no AED to keep the person alive. And taking ten minutes to learn CPR and its chest compressions can save someone’s life. The AEDs require little training as once you open the box it vocally prompts on what to do next. Killough said you can’t hurt someone or yourself with an AED.
“The only way we are going to improve the 95% who die from sudden cardiac arrest is with AEDs and community CPR,” said Killough.
Rachel Cox, a paramedic, is the CPR and AED coordinator for the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services. She rides both the rescue vehicles and the desk to help people in the county.
“We offer American Heart Association as well as American Red Cross. Today is the American Heart Association friends and family course. That is an easy one hour class that goes over CPR and AED. The project is called Operation Safe Harbor. There are currently 200 public access AEDs in Talbot County. Businesses can reach out to me and I can order them an AED. There is a maintenance fee of $200 a year and that include CPR training for their employees. And it covers pads and batteries if they need to be replaced,” said Cox.
She said this is the first training they have done since COVID-19. She is excited to see the program grow and she wanted to promote the Safe Station Project. This is a series of AED station hooked up to electric in public parks like Idlewild Park and North Park Sports Complex. There are plans to put more in Trappe at Home Run Baker Park. She said she was inundated with calls and texts after the football player Damar Hamlin collapsed of cardiac arrest during an NFL game. It can happen anywhere.
There were several sponsors that made this training possible including University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, Talbot County Health Department, Talbot County Emergency Medical Services, Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, WCEI and Talbot County Parks and Recreation.
