GRASONVILLE — The Crab Basket Tree benefit for the local Watermen’s Association was so popular, it’s back by popular demand this year. One difference, there will be two trees this year, posted at the same location.
Christmas 2020 was the first year the Queen Anne’s County Watermen’s Association hosted the “Crab Basket Christmas Tree,” which was constructed next door to Fisherman’s Inn Restaurant along Route 18. Local businesses and interested individuals purchased a crab basket from the QA Watermen’s Association, painting it with a nautical or holiday theme, many dedicating the basket in memory of past waterman or family members. Lights were put up and around the tree, and it stayed lit for the entire Christmas season.
Baskets are still $50 each. Baskets can be purchased 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Chesapeake Heritage and Visitors Center, 425 Piney Narrows Road, Chester, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the VFW in Grasonville. Painting the baskets will also take place at the VFW on Sunday, for an additional $20, either having someone else paint the basket as you direct them, or painting it yourself.
Finished baskets must be returned to the VFW no later than Saturday, Nov. 20, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Santa will be making an appearance Saturday afternoon, Dec. 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. for selfies to be taken with him. The official tree lighting will also take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Narrows with Santa returning to help light the tree. Craft vendors will be on site, plus hot coffee and hot chocolate for sale between 3 and 7 p.m. that day.
Payment for the baskets is strictly by check. Cash will not be accepted.
