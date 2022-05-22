ANNAPOLIS — The population of blue crabs in the bay went down for its third consecutive year. According to the Maryland Department of Resources and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, the findings of the downturn were announced in the 2022 Baywide Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey. The overall estimated number of blue crabs this year is 227 million which is the lowest since the survey began in 1990. The number of juvenile crabs is estimated to be about 101 million, a slight increase from last year’s number of 86 million but still the third year of consecutive below-average numbers in the survey’s 33 year history.
“Although juvenile population estimates can vary greatly from year to year, the 2022 results are the third year of below-average numbers in this segment of the population. These reduced abundances highlight the need to continue to protect adult females in order to help ensure better numbers in the future,” said Chesapeake Bay Foundation Senior Regional Ecosystem Scientist Chris Moore.
This year’s survey estimates there are 97 million spawning age female crabs which is down from 158 million spawning age females in 2021. There was an estimate of adult male crabs of 28 million, which goes on record to be the lowest abundance ever recorded.
“The results of this year’s survey continue a worrying trend for blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay region. The continued low abundance of juveniles and adult males indicated the urgent need for action to protect these segments of the population,” said Moore.
The winter dredge survey is the only Bay-wide, fishery-independent effort to estimate the number of blue crabs living in the Chesapeake Bay. The purpose of the survey is to produce information that is essential for the management of the crab species in the bay. Monitoring the number of female crabs of spawning age that could spawn within the year is an important indicator of future spawning potential.
Estimating the overall number of crabs is also an indicator of how much of the crab population is removed by harvest each year.
“This year’s survey follows two consecutive years of declines in the coverage of underwater grasses, one of the most important habitats for blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay. It is likely that the loss of grasses is contributing to the blue crab’s decline, along with water quality challenges and predation by invasive blue catfish,” said Moore.
With there being 282 million estimated crabs in 2021, this year’s number of 227 million crabs means there are 55 million fewer crabs in the Chesapeake Bay.
“Fisheries regulators and scientists must work quickly to identify the key ecosystem factors influencing blue crab recruitment and survival so that they can be mitigated to ensure a healthy blue crab population in the future,” said Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.