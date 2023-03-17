Re-decking project approved for older span of Bay Bridge

The Maryland Transportation Authority Board Thursday approved a contract to resurface the deck of the older, two lane span of the Bay Bridge, often referred to as the eastbound span. Work is expected to begin in fall 2023.

 MDTA PHOTO

STEVENSVILLE — Towards the middle of this month, Bay Bridge travelers will be treated to the arrival of a massive crane floating on a barge. According to Maryland Transportation Authority’s (MDTA) Deputy Director John Sales, the crane will be set in place to begin preparations for the re-decking project slated to start in fall of 2023 and continuing through 2025.


