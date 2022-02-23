EASTON — An Easton Village resident narrowly escaped serious injury Saturday morning when a Tri Gas and Oil fuel truck toppled over striking her car at the entrance to the community.
Another Easton Village resident, Sheila Reiman, was at the traffic light on St. Michaels Road (Route 33), returning from the shopping center around 11:30 a.m., and witnessed the crash.
Andrzej W. Miziolek said he spoke with Reiman later at the community clubhouse, and she told him the truck, coming from the direction of St. Michaels, tipped onto two wheels as it attempted to turn into the community and fell toward Mary Swanson’s Cadillac SUV, which was stopped at the stoplight on Easton Village Drive.
“Fortunately, the truck did not fall on top of Mary’s vehicle, but rather slammed into it as it rolled on its side. Sheila phoned 911 immediately and, when the light changed, drove into the Village and got out of her car to be with Mary,” Miziolek said. “By then, two young male Good Samaritans had gotten to Mary’s car and opened the passenger door to bring Mary out of the car. They also assisted the driver of the truck out of his toppled vehicle.”
Easton Police, Easton Volunteer Fire Department and county paramedics responded to the crash. Police and firefighters arrived to find the truck lying on its side and against Swanson’s Cadillac, which had been pushed onto the curb. The truck was leaking fuel into the roadway.
Easton VFD Officer Sonny Jones requested additional resources to handle the fuel leaking from the a breached tank, according to Shore News Beacon.
St. Michaels Fire Department, Maryland State Highway Administration, Maryland Environmental Services, Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department HazMat unit, Cambridge Rescue Fire Company HazMat unit and Jess Jr. Towing all responded to assist in containing the spill, off-loading the fuel and righting the truck, police said.
An estimated 300 gallons of fuel leaked spilled, and a heavy wrecker was required to put the tanker back on its wheels.
While the cleanup effort was going on, St. Michaels Road was closed from Easton Bypass to Unionville Road and access to and from the Easton Village community was limited if not impossible. That portion of St. Michaels Road was shut down for about 6 hours, police said.
The driver of the fuel truck suffered minor injuries and was taken by paramedics to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton for treatment, according to Easton Police. Police did not release his name.
Neighbors said Swanson suffered a bruised hand and was shaken by the experience. They called it a miracle that she did not sustain more serious bodily harm.
While the emergency responders worked at the scene, police would not allow residents to get too close, so we only saw the passenger side of the Cadillac, Miziolek said.
When he returned from the Fire and Ice Festival downtown around 5 p.m., the road was finally open and the tow truck was leaving with the Cadillac on board.
“That was the first time we actually saw the driver’s side of the vehicle,” he said. “It was absolutely shocking and awful how much damage there was to the vehicle, especially on the driver’s side.”
Gay Wyne said she is grateful her friend in OK. “She is one lucky woman,” Wyne wrote in an email to The Star Democrat.
Now that this incident is over, Wyne said she thinks the bigger story may be that a community of over 200 homes has a single ingress/egress.
“I plan to check with the developer and the town. Hopefully, at least a service road to St. Michaels Road could be installed in the event of any other closure of Easton Village Drive,” Wyne said.
Investigation into the crash is continuing, police said.
Mike Detmer also contributed to this report.
