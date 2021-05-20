ST. MICHAELS — An elderly St. Michaels man remains in critical condition at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after being injured in a head-on crash on May 8.
Maryland State Police responded at 3:21 p.m. Saturday to the crash at St. Michaels Road (Route 33) and Solitude Road. Scott Wagner, 65, of St. Michaels was driving a Ford F150 west on Route 33 in when he crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic, police said. The truck collided head-on with a Toyota Avalon, operated by Harold Morley, 89, of St. Michaels.
Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound portion on the roadway, police said. Traffic on Route 33 was temporarily shutdown in both directions for emergency response.
Morley was taken by ambulance to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, then on to the trauma center in Baltimore, police said. A hospital spokesman confirmed his condition Thursday afternoon.
Wagner also was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Easton, where he was treated and released the same day, according to hospital communications director Trena Williamson.
The investigation is continuing, police said.
