Learn techniques and tips from trained chefs that are sure to have your holiday guests’ palates dancing with joy with two courses beginning this fall and offered by the St. Michaels Community Center and Chesapeake College.
Led by community center Executive Chef Kerri Clear, the St. Michaels community of star chefs will be sharing and showing the techniques they use during the holidays to excite you and your guests and families during this special time of year.
“Our participants raved about our inaugural culinary classes this past spring, so we’re really excited to be offering these holiday cooking courses this fall,” Clear said. “Our class sizes are kept small so that participants can work alongside trained chefs in an atmosphere that builds confidence in the kitchen and camaraderie among our participants.”
“Preparing the Perfect Holiday Meal: Turkey & the Fixins” is class CET 272 9A and takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 6-9 p.m. In this class, participants will work alongside experienced chefs to focus on exciting holiday meals including salt brining, turkey roasting and carving techniques, preparing butternut squash and Yukon gold “mille feuille,” 1,000 roasted layers, Farmer’s Market vegetable hash, seasonal vinaigrettes and pecan pie.
“Preparing the Perfect Holiday Meal: Roasting a Leg of Lamb” is class CET 273 9A and takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 6-9 p.m. In this class, participants will work alongside experienced chefs to focus on roasting a leg of lamb and preparing vegetable ratatouille, the perfect potato puree and exquisite holiday meringues.
Each class takes place at the St. Michaels Community Center and includes two hours of cooking lessons and one hour for a family-style dinner with students and instructors sharing the prepared meal together.
Course fees are $95 per participant, per class. Class sizes are limited, with advanced registration with Chesapeake College made at chesapeake.edu/ce-search and entering the class number.
Donations to the St. Michaels Community Center’s annual fund and proceeds from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop, located on Railroad Avenue in St. Michaels, help provide essential human services, programs and community events for people in St. Michaels and from throughout Maryland’s Bay Hundred area. The nonprofit is currently undergoing an adaptive redesign of its building, with architectural renderings, new programming information and more at stmichaelscc.org/future.
