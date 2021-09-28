DENTON — Crime is down in Caroline County, Sheriff Randy Bounds told the commissioners at their work session Tuesday, and his office is fully staffed.
“In 2020, you may have read an article or two that talked about heroin overdoses being up. Fortunately, we actually experienced a bit of a downturn during COVID here,” Bounds said. “Looking at the numbers for this year, as of Sept. 19, we have already had, according to the Eastern Shore Information Center, 10 non-fatal overdoses and six fatal.
“The good news, if there is any good news in any of that, is that Caroline County law enforcement leads the Eastern Shore in heroin arrests.”
Caroline has 70 heroin arrests for the year, followed by Wicomico with 67, he said.
Bounds said his officers have taken the overdose/heroin situation very seriously, “They are aggressively working the streets.”
To date, the sheriff’s office and allied agencies have done 120 drug scans with the local K-9 unit, and the bloodhound unit has been involved in seven critical incidents, Bounds said.
Bounds gave a shout out to Dfc. John Nikodemski and K-9 Ludi.
“He far exceeds all other K-9s in his scans and is very proactive on the street,” Bounds said. “Earlier this week, during an arrest, he was actually assaulted by a suspect. He is OK. I spoke with him last night. He is going to be fine. But that just goes to the point the constant danger that is out there with these types of arrests.”
So far in 2021, Caroline has had three barricade incidents; all three ended peacefully, Bounds said, adding he was ecstatic with the response the sheriff’s office received from allied agencies and other counties. He named Easton Police Department, Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office in particular.
Bound said he knows the commissioners get traffic complaints, speeding and reckless driving.
As of August this year, deputies have written 1,259 citations, 2,287 warnings, handed out 87 repair orders and taken 12 drunk drivers off the streets, he said. Counting just traffic citations and warnings, that’s an average of 443 per month, he added.
“We currently have 75 CDS (drug) arrests. We have arrested 471 adults and 46 juveniles,” Bounds said. “Right now, our calls for service are 19,506 (which also includes the traffic stops).”
“Overall, our crime is down in the county right now,” he said, adding that Part I, the more serious offenses, stand at 89 compared to 96 this time last year, and Part II offenses are at 261 versus 332 in 2020.
Three people at the sheriff’s office are currently out for COVID; masks are being worn in the building; and the office is ready to implement additional measures as needed, he said.
