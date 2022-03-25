EASTON — Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers has announced a final postponement of their 50th Anniversary Celebration. While the event was originally set for September 2021 and tentatively rescheduled to April 2022, due to COVID, the event has now been officially postponed to Thursday, Sept. 8.
Ticket holders should take note that the venue has changed from the Oaks Waterfront Inn to the Talbot Country Club. If one has already purchased tickets, they are valid for the Sept. 8 event. Ticket holders also have the option to request a refund or convert their ticket purchase to a donation in support of Critchlow Adkins. Executive Director Cristy Morrell can be contacted with any questions at cmorrell@cacckids.org or 410-820-8061.
This celebration is a variation on CACC’s annual Joy of Children event, as it will commemorate the more than 50 years that Critchlow Adkins has been providing quality, financially accessible childcare to an astounding four generations of families in Talbot County.
In addition to dinner, a live auction, and a Golden Ticket raffle, CACC will be presenting their Legacy Award to four special honorees. The Legacy Award was created to recognize people and organizations who have had a profound impact, not just on Critchlow Adkins, but on the lives of the children and families they serve. This year’s honorees are Fayette and Bob Engstrom, Sandy Kaufman, Ceci Nobel, and Christmas in St. Michaels.
“We are now affectionately referring to this event as our 50th plus celebration,” said CACC Executive Director Cristy Morrell. “We are nothing if not flexible at Critchlow Adkins, and we know that sometimes, good things are worth waiting for. Although we do have to wait a little longer, we are very excited to celebrate the history of our organization with so many of the wonderful people who have helped us reach, and now surpass, this amazing milestone.”
Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing quality, financially accessible childcare for children and their families in a nurturing, diverse, safe and enriching environment. CACC offers year-round preschool programs, pre-K through 5th grade before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs.
Children throughout CACC’s programs benefit from their innovative, literature-based educational enrichment STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) activities. These fun projects teach children of all ages to use critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills, and instill in them a love of learning, all through play. In addition, CACC participates in the Raising a Reader Program, which promotes early literacy by encouraging families to read with their children.
To learn more, enroll your child, or make a donation, visit cacckids.org or call 410-822-8061.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.