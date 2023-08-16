Guy Spurry (left) and Bill Skipper (right) of the Talbot Watermen Association toss crabs into a steamer so they can be served up to people at the Watermen’s Appreciation Day Aug. 13 at Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
Kelly Sullivan tries his hand at the boat docking competition on his boat, Nauti Girl, during Watermen’s Appreciation Day Aug. 13 at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
MAGGIE TROVATO/STAR DEMOCRAT
Leah Clemons plays with a toy boat at Watermen’s Appreciation Day in St. Michaels Aug. 13.
MAGGIE TROVATO/STAR DEMOCRAT
Guy Spurry (left) and Bill Skipper (right) of the Talbot Watermen Association toss crabs into a steamer so they can be served up to people at the Watermen’s Appreciation Day Aug. 13 at Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
MAGGIE TROVATO/STAR DEMOCRAT
Crabs are steamed up for visitors at Watermen’s Appreciation Day at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels Aug. 13.
MAGGIE TROVATO/STAR DEMOCRAT
Andrea Wolters tie-dyes a shirt with the help of Eric Jackson from One Hundred Shores. The shirts, which illustrate maps of the Chesapeake Bay watershed, are dyed using water from the Bay.
MAGGIE TROVATO/STAR DEMOCRAT
Attendees of Watermen’s Appreciation Day Aug. 13 at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels watch the boat docking competition from Navy Point.
MAGGIE TROVATO
mtrovato@chespub.com
Tanner Rowe enjoys a cup of ice cream from Amy Cool’s Ice Cream at Watermen’s Appreciation Day at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum Aug. 13.
MAGGIE TROVATO/STAR DEMOCRAT
Bassist Charlie Briddell performs with his band Bird Dog and the Road Kings at Watermen’s Appreciation Day Aug. 13 in St. Michaels.
ST. MICHAELS — More than 2,500 people ate, drank, listened to live music and, of course, watched the boat docking competition during Watermen’s Appreciation Day on Sunday at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
As different boat captains tested their luck in the waters off Navy Point on the museum’s campus, onlookers watched from the sidelines with cold beverages, ice cream and other treats in hand on the hot and sunny day.
The boat docking contest was held in the afternoon, following the junior watermen contests and a jigger throw contest.
Live music by Bird Dog and the Road Kings, a silent auction and steamed crabs by the Talbot Watermen Association kept event-goers busy. There were also tents with different products to peruse, a children’s build-a-boat activity and even a tie-dyeing activity that gave people the opportunity to tie-dye a shirt using water from the Chesapeake Bay.
The annual even is a joint effort of the museum and the Talbot Watermen Association.
“We work with (the Talbot Watermen Association),” Shannon Mitchell, vice president of engagement at CBMM, said. “We provide all of the logistical support, and then they have a really dedicated and very robust team of volunteers to coordinate the boat docking competition and their crab feast.”
Mitchell said the great weather and great crowds made this year’s event a “wonderful” one. Like many, she said she was most excited for the boat docking contest.
“It’s the highlight of everyone’s day,” she said.
That was definitely true for Talbot County residents Brooks Harrison and Matthew Gauthier, who enjoyed watching the contest from Navy Point.
“I like the enthusiasm for the boats out there,” said Gauthier, who was attending Watermen’s Appreciation Day for the first time. “I’m a boat guy.”
Unlike Gauthier, Harrison has been coming to Watermen’s Appreciation Day for years. Last year, he was in the boat docking competition with his boat, Harbor Shuttle IV.
“I’m in the the harbor shuttle business,” Harrison said. “We actually have a cruise going right now. So, I’m hoping when they’re done, I can get into the team contest.”
Cody Dodson, who traveled from the Baltimore area for a weekend getaway with his wife, said he was also excited to watch the boats on the water — but not interested in joining the contestants.
“We have a boat, and I realized how far I am from remotely being able to say I have skills,” he joked.
Ron Steele and his wife Cathy Steele traveled from Kent Island by boat for the event. He said they were excited to get some sun and enjoy the festivities.
“We always enjoy it, Ron Steele said. “Love supporting the watermen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.