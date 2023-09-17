Back by popular demand, the Friends of the Talbot County Free Library will host a Sunset Cruise on the Patriot Oct. 12 to raise funds for the St. Michaels Library expansion. The Foundation of Talbot County Free Library officially will launch the capital campaign Sept. 26 with a reception to introduce potential donors to the design plans and specific needs of the project.
In addition to the cruise, the Friends part of the campaign is to encourage Bay Hundred businesses to offer a modest discount for customers or set aside a percentage of profits to donate to the library. The St. Michaels Commission has recognized the Friends for its fundraising efforts.
Rain or shine, the Sunset Cruise begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Patriot ticket booth, with guests checking in and preparing to board. They are in for a delightful evening featuring a cash bar (first drink is free), tasty appetizers catered by Garden & Garnish, entertainment by the talented musicians of Ampersand, and the sun setting on the beautiful Miles River.
The two-hour event is limited to 125 patrons; tickets are $100 each, and can be ordered online at tcfl.org.
Friends President Emilie Knud-Hansen says last year’s inaugural cruise raised close to $10,000 and was such a success it was “an easy decision to try it again.”
The Talbot County Free Library Foundation is leading the St. Michaels Library campaign as design plans become reality. Knud-Hansen says the Council of Friends is excited that the Friends specifically will be raising money for books and furniture. Future Friends fundraising events include the Fall Book Sale Oct. 27, with a special Friends only early bird sale the evening before that will feature complimentary refreshments and entertainment by the Bay County Chorus. For more information, email tcflfriends@gmail.com
