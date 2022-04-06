WYE MILLS — A new culinary program is connecting public school students with local restaurant leaders, launching them out of high school with hundreds of hours of professional kitchen experience and a strong stepping stone into the industry.
“It’s a great opportunity for high school students to learn career skills in their career of interest, gain related work experience, make important connections with local businesses, and get a head start on their career,” said Connie Dean, career technology liaison with the Queen Anne’s County Department of Economic and Tourism Development.
“The students and culinary instructors are doing a great job,” she added. “The students are learning so much and the enthusiasm you feel in the class and worksites is amazing.”
The program, which premiered earlier this year, is a multi-pronged collaboration between Economic and Tourism Development, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, Chesapeake College, and 11 local eateries.
Additionally, course fees were donated by the Children’s Home Foundation and uniforms and aprons were donated by the Upper Shore Regional Council, Dean said.
“We are very happy to have such strong partnerships within our community to be able to implement a culinary arts opportunity for students,” said Queen Anne’s County Superintendent of Schools Patricia Saelens. “We look forward to continuing our work to ensure the expansion of student apprenticeships throughout the district.”
Open to 11th grade students — the two-year opportunity is intended to correlate passing the course with graduating high school for those seeking to step right into work — the culinary class involves 150 hours of instruction at Chesapeake College. The course was written by executive chef Shawn Harlan and has been approved by the Maryland State Department of Education as a ProStart curriculum.
Twice a week for 15 weeks, students meet for class at the college’s Schulz Family Kitchen. There, culinary instructor Sung Cadd said, students are taught a lesson around a certain dish type, such as salads or sandwiches, and are then given the opportunity to craft a meal themselves.
Cooking, presenting, feasting and cleaning are all par for the course.
“They’re a really good group of kids,” Cadd said, adding that she’s seen the students make “leaps and bounds” in their ability since classes started in January.
Beyond the classroom, however, is perhaps the program’s most important component: hands-on experiences working in Eastern Shore kitchens. In order to complete the program and earn four high school credits, participants must work 450 hours at a local restaurant.
After completing interviews with business owners and chefs, the program’s four pioneer students work at the Kent Island Resort, the Kent Island Yacht Club, The Jetty and Fisherman’s Inn.
Chloe Steves, a junior at Kent Island High School, is working alongside Todd McSorley at Kent Island Resort, learning cutlery skills, prepping salads and fruit. Remembering cooking pancakes with her mom growing up, Steves said she was happy to learn a skill that will follow her forever.
Alexis Hutchins, the only junior from Queen Anne’s County High School in the program, said she was also appreciative of the chance to learn a variety of skills. She said she was inspired to explore the kitchen because of her grandfather, who served as a cook in the Navy and made “amazing” crab macaroni and cheese.
Kent Island High junior Amy Ludden said she’s excited to begin work at Fisherman’s Inn. Having not yet begun as of mid-March, she said she’ll be working through the summer to make up for the hours she missed during the school year.
“I’m nervous,” Ludden said, slightly embarrassed that she, a junior in high school, hasn’t had a job. “But I’m mainly excited because it’s something new.”
And Olivia Kelley, another KIHS junior who is working with Chesapeake Chefs catering service at Kent Island Yacht Club, said she’s now considering going to Chesapeake College because of the culinary course.
On March 21, in anticipation of a journalist’s fly-on-the-wall spectatorship, the four students kindly prepared an array of chicken-centric dishes — except for Ludden, who’s a vegetarian.
Objectively speaking, it was all delicious.
And as students were preparing to close up shop and it was mentioned that they’ll be able to participate in a second part of the program next year, Hawkins pumped her fist.
“Oh yeah!” she exclaimed. “My dream is not ending!”
To learn more about Youth Apprenticeships, contact Adam Tolley at adam.tolley@qacps.org or Connie Dean at cdean@qac.org.
Restaurant owners interested in bringing on student employees as part of the culinary program can contact Tolley.
To learn more about the culinary course, email Jason Mullen at jumullen@chesapeake.edu.
