Curry wins Ward 1; Montgomery, Ward 3 after absentee votes counted

EASTON — After absentee ballot canvassing Wednesday, Maureen Curry was elected to the Ward 1 seat on the Easton Town Council and David Montgomery was elected to the Ward 3 seat.
The town’s Board of Canvassers counted the 212 absentee votes and certified the election just after 5 p.m. Wednesday after about an hour of tallying votes for the two races that had been too close to call.
Candidates, including all three mayoral candidates, and other observers looked on as the canvassers opened the envelopes and counted the votes.
In a tight race for the Ward 1 seat on the council, Curry narrowly edged out Frank Gunsallus, earning 328 votes to Gunsallus’ 309.
Gunsallus had held a tight 11-vote lead after Tuesday’s in-person voting.
“I am excited and delighted to be back on the Easton Town Council and look forward to working with our new Mayor Megan Cook and my fellow council members,” Curry said.
In Ward 3, Montgomery received 559 votes, maintaining Tuesday’s lead over incumbent Councilman Ron Engle. Engle garnered 395 votes.
“I’m very gratified and very grateful to the really great team that worked long and hard to get me to where I am,” Montgomery said after canvassing was completed. “I think that the size of the margin that I won by is a clear signal — not that I’m a great candidate, but that the voters are really concerned about growth here and want to us put on the brakes for the kind of explosive growth that’s on the horizon.”
Totals in the mayoral race changed slightly, although mayor-elect Megan Cook held a decisive lead over her opponents: incumbent Mayor Robert Willey and outgoing Ward 1 Councilman Al Silverstein.
Cook finished the race with 1,166 votes, making history as the first woman elected as the Town of Easton’s mayor.
Willey earned 720 votes, and Silverstein earned 692 votes. Both received 56 additional absentee votes.
The polls were busy at Tuesday’s in-person election, with over 2,200 residents casting ballots. Candidates and election workers both remarked on the high turnout from the community at the election.
