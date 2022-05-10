AMERICAN CORNER — Curtis Andrew isn’t slowing down – and he doesn’t plan to.
Five days after his 85th birthday, the veteran Caroline County farmer and auctioneer sports a full head of white hair, an easy smile and an attitude of gratitude. He doesn’t look his age.
This year Andrew is celebrating another milestone. Fifty years ago, he established A. Curtis Andrew Auction in the rural hamlet of American Corner on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Andrew has no plans to retire. “I can still help the public,” he said. “They got me here, so why would I want to leave them now?”
Andrew’s strong team includes his daughter Sandy, son-in-law Mike Roe Sr., and grandsons Mike Roe Jr. and Miles Roe. A dozen part-time employees, most of whom have been with the company more than 20 years, make up the rest of the close-knit staff.
The three-generation company helps folks sell their possessions and heirs settle family estates.
But Andrew also provides free auctioneering for local 4-H Club members who sell their project livestock at county fairs, conducts benefit auctions for local non-profit organizations and supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the National Auctioneers Association.
Even the fall and spring country and bluegrass music concerts the family has hosted since 1997 are opportunities to give back to the community and bring smiles to the faces of friends, neighbors and those as far away as Kansas and Canada who comprise the toe-tapping audience.
Growing up on the nearby farm that has been in the family since the late 18th century, Andrew, at just 16 years old, took up the auctioneering trade, following in the footsteps of his grandfather William Curtis Andrew, a former Caroline County sheriff, and his father William E. Andrew, who also was sheriff for nearly 20 years until his death in 1961.
In those days, auctions were usually held at 1 p.m. on Saturdays at various on-site locations after families had finished their morning shopping trips in the larger towns.
In 1972, Andrew set up shop at the old Wheatley’s Cannery in American Corner, and began holding two (and more as needed) farm equipment consignment auctions. He eventually moved the auction into a vacant poultry house until he settled permanently in the present 16,000 square-foot auction facility in 1994.
Working beside him for most of the half century was Andrew’s late wife Beverly Long Andrew from Denton, known for her indomitable work ethic and ever-present smile. They were married for almost 62 years until her death in 2020.
“If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be here today,” Andrew said. “I had the idea, but she had the heart to help me. (She did) every job but auctioneering.”
Beverly Andrew ran her own beauty shop for over 30 years, even as she helped grow the auction business.
A farmer himself who raises black Angus cattle, Andrew hosts both spring and Labor Day equipment auctions. The company also conducts on-site estate and real property auctions in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.
Andrew adopted his Thursday evening auctions because it was the only day of the week not occupied by other mid-Shore auctions.
Andrew even holds the weekly consignment auction on Thanksgiving, and he’s planning to hold the 50th Thanksgiving auction this year.
“It’s always been one of our bigger sales,” Andrew said. “It all happened when one of my customers asked me what I was gonna do next week and I said, ‘Have a sale, why?’ And somebody spoke up and said it’s Thanksgiving night, and I said, ‘Oh, I forgot all about that.’ And this guy out of Baltimore who used to haul to me said he’d bring a load.”
As it turned out, the original red building was “about three-quarters full, but I had a ton of people, and from then on everybody wanted to be there Thanksgiving night,” Andrew said, chuckling. “I was doing Black Friday before there was a Black Friday,”
“With families coming in from out of the area and visiting other families for the Thanksgiving holiday, it’s become a tradition for them,” Sandy Roe added.
Every auction night has the atmosphere of a social event, where neighbors catch up and regulars share news and gossip. A small indoor restaurant provides a variety of sandwiches, salads, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
In 2021, A. Curtis Andrew Auction, Inc., won a “best of the best” award in APG Chesapeake’s Community Choice Awards.
The range of auctionable goods runs the gamut. A low-number Delaware “live” vehicle tag – a prized commodity among Delawareans – sold for $45,000 in 2019. In 2018, Andrew sold two farms for over $2 million in a trustee’s sale. Antiques, coins, jewelry, furniture, collectibles and household goods attract hundreds of people and their bids each week.
Despite the enormous amount of hard work and coordination the concerts require, the musicians and singers they’ve met through the years prompt fond memories for Sandy and her father.
Artists like Hank Williams III, John Anderson, Marty Stuart and bluegrass singer and multi-instrumentalist Rhonda Vincent have graced the stage of the large auction building, which is completely emptied of auction tables and transformed into a concert hall with professional stage, lighting, sound system and curtains.
The family-friendly concerts were suspended during the pandemic, but future entertainment events will be posted on the website.
Among Andrew’s company kin is a wealth of credentials and expertise.
In 1980, the same year the company was incorporated, Mike Roe Sr. came on board. A graduate of the Missouri Auction School and the Certified Auctioneers Institute, he is also a Certified Estate Specialist (CES) and a Graduate Personal Property Appraiser (GPPA).
Sandy Roe earned degrees in business administration and computer science, including an MBA. She joined the company full-time in 2005 and manages the accounting and computer operations.
The next year, Mike Roe Jr. joined the company full time. He manages the weekly consignment auction, accounting and daily auction operations. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and is currently working on his master’s degree.
Ten years ago, Miles Roe joined the auction company full time as an auctioneer, something he’s been doing since he was 12 years old. This fifth-generation auctioneer is a graduate of the World Wide College of Auctioneering based in Iowa. He’s also a graduate of the three-year Certified Auctioneers Institute, one of 707 CAI designation holders nationwide, and he earned his GPPA credentials, as well.
Curtis, Mike Sr. and Miles are members of both the National Auctioneers Association and the Maryland Auctioneers Association and are also licensed in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.
Rounding out the auctioneering team is part-time auctioneer Clyde Selby, “a very super guy,” said Andrew. He’s been with the company over 30 years. He’s a member of the National Auctioneers Association and is licensed in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.
The family continues to grow the auction business and improve its technological capabilities.
Multiple video cameras keep watch over the auction building’s interior and exterior and aid auctioneers as they document bidding and sales. Wireless communication allows clerks to transmit transactions in real time, so that winning bidders can walk to the office and pay their invoice as soon as the auctioneer taps the gavel and declares, “Sold!”
The same technology can be used remotely as well. A mobile office trailer with computer technology and wireless communication can be set up at on-site auctions, providing the same seamless record-keeping and customer service.
The A. Curtis Andrew Auction mobile app is available from the Apple Store and Google Play. Potential bidders can view hundreds of photos of the goods available at the Thursday live auctions and can sign up for future notifications.
Andrew’s business philosophy is also a life lesson: Helping people, especially if they are experiencing hard times, and caring about them. “You got to be fair to both the buyer and seller,” he said. As a result, he’s made many friends along the way.
Not only is the business multigenerational, those who attend the auction or consign their belongings span three and four generations, too.
“You'll meet people out here (on the auction floor), and they'll say that they came in with their grandparents or their great-grandparents or their parents,” Sandy Roe said.
Potential bidders are invited to preview the newest consigned items or estate sale goods. “We give previews here on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., and from 9 to 5 on Thursday,” Sandy Roe said. Photos of auction items can be viewed on the website after 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Four simultaneous auctions are conducted, the first beginning at 5 p.m. every Thursday at the auction facility.
Adults 18 years and older can register to bid in the office. Sellers can consign goods, from one item to extensive collections. Many who are downsizing can schedule bringing in their goods for multiple weeks or arrange for pick-up of the items for a fee.
The A. Curtis Andrew Auction is located at 25631 Auction Road in American Corner. Plenty of parking is available onsite. For more information about the auction, services available, and buying and selling, visit www.acurtisandrewauction.com, call 410-754-8826 or email info@acurtisandrewauction.com.
