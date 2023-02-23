STEVENSVILLE — Imagine supporting emergency services by simply drinking beer. Brew, suds, a pint — whatever you call it — it could save a life. You could finance the volunteer efforts of Justin Davis, the founder of First Light for for First Responders, by cracking open a cold one. This Grasonville nonprofit does disaster relief and, in partnership with Cult Classic Brewery, has created its own beer.
The Red Line Light Lager debuted Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23, at a release party under a tent in the brewery parking lot during the Kent Island Farmers Market.
The disaster relief effort "started out just here, but we’re now going to Oklahoma City, Texas, Florida, all up and down the East Coast. Kentucky and Alabama. We will go to storms, tornadoes, hurricanes and wildfires. It all started because (Hurricane) Sandy was up here," Davis said. "I made First Light so that we can go out and go help first responders and their families. That way they can go out and do what they need to do in the community and know that their families would be OK. We actually focus on first responders.”
As far as the beer, “It was something we came up with as a fundraiser to fund First Light. We went down to Mayfield, Kentucky, a bunch of times. Just the fuel killed us. The cost of hauling those trailers down there and, you know, time off of work. We stay in tents or we have unloaded a trailer and slept in the trailers a couple of times.”
Not wanting to be an extra burden to the communities they are trying to serve with many people already displaced from their homes, volunteers don’t stay at hotels. Sometimes that is a dicey call.
“The police came over and made us move over to where the military was present because they were afraid we were going to get robbed. We don’t get hotel rooms because we know people have just lost everything. We rough it out or drive straight back and sleep in the car,” Davis said.
This kind of thrift and ingenuity translates to their business plan soaked in beer.
“We paid for the beer to be brewed. We bought the cans. The gave us a discount on it, and they are going to help us distribute it. It’s a lot of beer. One of their big vats. I bought a pallet of cans, and there is going to kegs too. Yeah, it's a lot,” said Davis.
The firefighter may have missed his calling in being a master marketer. He is seeing way beyond the benefits of this batch. This round is called Red Line for firefighters.
“I wanted to make sure everybody is represented. So, we’re doing a red line because I have been a firefighter my entire life. After a few months, we are doing a blue line, and then a few more months we will do a green line. Blue is police and green is military. Then I want to do one for doctors and nurses. Then we will sell first responder packs of beer that is an assortment of all four. It will be available locally. I have already talked to a couple of liquor stores and a couple of bars. They are going to pick it up across the bridge too. So, we will see how far it goes,” said Davis.
He has selected pink to represent medical first responders. And while the Red Line is defined as a "light lager," Davis said he plans for each version to have a different formula and taste.
The attention to detail finds its way to the can label too. Rendered in hyper-masculine black, red and white, the story of the beer is right on there.
“It says right on the can, there is a website address and it says each can can make a difference,” he said. “I started First Light in 2017."
Kent Island Lions Club, a designated 501(c)(3), has joined forces with First Light to provide disaster response, so donations through the Lions Club are all tax deductible. Proceeds from the beer will help cover the costs of getting aid to those affected by the disaster, which means more money for the relief effort.
When he is not marketing beer or responding to disasters, Davis works for BR Instrument Corporation, which makes laboratory distribution equipment. He runs the service and training department. On the side, he owns Bar Crawler Entertainment, which provides all kinds of entertainment services — DJ, emcee, pub trivia, event planning and photo booth services. He is a life member of the Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department.
First Light has around 40 volunteers. The website is very helpful to pick up people who want to help, he said.
Rohry Flood is owner of Cult Classic Brewing in Stevensville. IPAs, blonde ales and lagers are just some of the creations that come out of his silvery vats in the back.
“I’ve known Justin since the dawn of time, and I have been a big fan of his project working with First Light for First Responders. We do beer, so it made sense to link up. We are excited to put this fundraiser on and get the beer all canned up. The cans are incredibly beautiful. They are almost a keepsake item, and it is almost a shame to crack them open. We did 20 barrels or 620 gallons of beer. We will be canning it and selling for Justin. This is it. No one should own more than one brewery,” said Flood, laughing.
He said he loves the artwork on this beer’s can.
“When we bring something to life with cans, you have to order a minimum of a pallet. Before you pull the trigger on the final design of the can, it really has to be perfect. And this can is absolutely gorgeous. Nice matte finish, clean design, minimal colors. It really pops,” said Flood.
Moving from the retail side of the brew pub to the creative side, where the floor is concrete, there are towering stainless steel vats that hold thousands of gallons of beer. Part of the fun is making different types of beer, Flood said. There is a mad genius vibe to the sudsy lab.
Davis and Flood got together for canning day.
“We are going to watch the canning machine work, package the beer and laugh a lot. It is a light lager. It is our go at a light beer. The only difference is it actually has flavor on the back end. This has a very minimal cracker sweetness, maltiness on it,” Flood said.
Davis said, “Since this is funding a nonprofit, we wanted a beer that would actually sell. I did some research, and light lager seemed to be the most popular.”
As a true grit first responder, he recommends navigating all those oatmeal stouts, Irish Red Ales and Imperial Porters safely.
“Don’t make a night out a nightmare. Drink responsibly,” Davis advised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.