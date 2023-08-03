CAMBRIDGE — On July 1, Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. closed the online survey seeking community input on naming a new street being added to Cambridge Harbor.
The survey, managed by BCT Design Group, solicited responses and suggestions to help CWDI focus street naming efforts by asking the public to rank the four possible naming themes.
The results, in order of community preference, were Maritime Heritage; Light / Sources of Light; Rose Hill Community History; and Rose Species Classifications.
“We are pleased with the clarity the community provided,” said Matt Leonard, CWDI’s executive director. “Maritime Heritage is the theme they selected and on which we are now focused.”
CWDI is working with BCT to develop three final name choices based on the Maritime Heritage theme selected by the community, including evaluating some of the specific names suggested by those who completed the survey. The three naming options will be presented live to the public at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 on the new road at Cambridge Harbor.
The event will include free ice cream, Cambridge Harbor merchandise giveaways, and the opportunity for the community to make the final naming decision and know the results in real time.
“This will be our first community event on the newly opened site,” Leonard said. “On a small scale, the community will experience the type of free activities we intend for them regularly as we build out the public parks and amenity spaces throughout Cambridge Harbor.”
Cambridge Harbor is being planned as a highly active waterfront district to include public spaces, amenities, and events focused on promoting the City of Cambridge and Dorchester County’s multi-faceted history, heritage and culture while creating a unique destination for tourism.
