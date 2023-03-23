CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. has launched the Cambridge Harbor website at www.cambridgeharbor.org. The website provides the public with updated information about the Cambridge Harbor development and CWDI.
“CWDI has carefully crafted the Cambridge Harbor website,” said Matt Leonard, CWDI’s executive director, “to ensure that it’s informative, attractive and easy to navigate.”
In a recent statement, Leonard said the website expresses the quality of life and active experiences Cambridge Harbor intends to bring to the Cambridge waterfront and helps visitors better understand the community’s vision for Cambridge Harbor. In addition, the website allows visitors to explore the plans for Cambridge Harbor’s development and learn about the history and public engagement included in the early stages of development. Finally, find out the latest news about Cambridge Harbor, learn about the CWDI team managing Cambridge Harbor, and ways to sustainably operate and maintain Cambridge Harbor as an inviting, accessible, active and enjoyable place to live, work, play and visit.
Cambridge Harbor is being planned as a highly activated waterfront district to include public spaces, amenities and events focused on promoting the City of Cambridge and Dorchester County’s multi-faceted history, heritage and culture while creating a unique destination for tourism.
For more information about CWDI or Cambridge Harbor, please visit the website, or contact Matt Leonard at matt.leonard@cwdimd.org or 434-579-0374.
