CAMBRIDGE — The non-profit charged with developing Cambridge harbor will form a partnership with Richardson Maritime Museum after the recent acquisition of the latter’s property.
Cambridge Waterfront Development, Inc. acquired the property situated along Maryland Avenue and Hayward Street and will lease the property back to RMM.
“This is much more than just a land deal,” said CWDI executive director Matt Leonard in a news release. “This is a way of aligning the CWDI and RMM missions to the benefit of both.”
According to Leonard, CWDI’s mission includes enhancing and promoting maritime history and heritage as part of the Cambridge Harbor development.
RMM is dedicated to doing the same on approximately four acres of waterfront land that forms the western gateway to Cambridge Harbor, Leonard said.
“Richardson Maritime Museum is extremely excited about partnering with CWDI to promote Dorchester County maritime history and the marine trades,” said Richardson board of directors president Martin Hardy. “We have been working hard to consolidate our collection and projects to the Maryland Avenue property over this past year, and this partnership will allow us to continue our mission and goals.”
This partnership was helped significantly by the generosity of the Ruark Family Partnership, established in memory of Harold Ruark. Harold Ruark was a highly successful designer and builder of several national championship hydroplanes, and instrumental in the success of hydroplane racing on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
RMM will include two CWDI appointees on its Board of Directors. This new Board will then strategically plan a best pathway forward for RMM’s mission to thrive. CWDI is a 501 © 3 non-profit development corporation formed through a joint Agreement of the City of Cambridge, Maryland; Dorchester County, Maryland; and the State of Maryland. CWDI’s mission is to develop Cambridge Harbor in partnership with the community, to the benefit of the community, and to sustainably operate and maintain Cambridge Harbor as an inviting, accessible, active, and enjoyable place to live, work, play and visit.RMM is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization with a mission to preserve and promote the boat building heritage of Dorchester County, Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay area through research, preservation, exhibition of artifacts and archives, and an education facility for the marine trades.
For more information about CWDI or Cambridge Harbor, contact Matt Leonard at matt.leonard@cwdimd.org or by calling 434-579-0374. For more information about RMM, contact Jane Devlin at janedevlin@richardsonmuseum.org or by calling 443-521-0213.
