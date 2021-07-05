ANNAPOLIS — Dan Cox, a conservative state delegate and top backer of former President Donald Trump, has announced a bid for Maryland governor in 2022.
Cox, who represents Fredrick and Carroll counties, announced his Republican gubernatorial bid on July 4.
Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican and frequent critic of Trump, is term-limited. Cox joins a GOP field that includes Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz and Robin Ficker.
Cox promises to crack down on undocumented immigrants with criminal records and promises to oppose the teaching of critical race theory. The latter focuses on the intersection of race, racism and America’s history with legal, social and political issues. Trump loyalists and conservatives are critical of its teaching and tenets.
“CRT is Marxist propaganda and it has no place in our civil and free society. I will also fight to restore local control of education and curriculum and will support parental rights in education,” said Cox referring to critical race theory.
Cox, who previously served as commission president in the town of Secretary in Dorchester County, also promised tough approaches to illegal immigration and crime.
“I will direct the Maryland State Police to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to remove all violent criminal aliens from the streets, communities and schools of Maryland. Baltimore City must be declared an emergency," Cox said in announcement on his campaign website.
Cox has a campaign kickoff and fundraising event planned in Cambridge on July 22.
Cox is a top Maryland supporter of Trump. He has been criticized by Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans for backing the former president’s contentions of voter fraud and irregularities in President Joe Biden’s 2020 win.
Cox also helped organize Trump supporters to attend a Jan. 6 rally in front of the White House. After the rally, some Trump backers stormed Capitol Hill as Congress was approving Biden’s election victory.
The Democratic field in the governor's race includes former state attorney general Doug Gansler, former Democratic National Committee Chair and U.S. labor secretary Tom Perez, Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot, Baltimore tech entrepreneur Mike Rosenbaum and former U.S. education secretary John King.
