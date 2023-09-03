EASTON — Talbot County’s DARE officer is calling for some assistance to do his job the way he knows best.
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Deputy 1st Class John Coleman said contributions are being sought to augment the work he does with students and their teachers, including funding for prizes that he uses as incentives.
Coleman, who began his career in law enforcement in 1987, and spent some time as the DARE officer with the Easton Police Department in the early 1990s, has served as the sheriff’s office DARE officer for the past six years.
The education the program provides is essential and impactful for the nearly 500 students per year who are engaged in the DARE programs in Talbot County, Coleman said.
Coleman is not only a DARE instructor in Talbot classrooms, but also a “DARE mentor,” a national certification that enables him to train other officers getting their start in the program elsewhere in the state.
The evidence for the effectiveness of the program has been made clear to Coleman as he now interacts with the parents of current students who were once his DARE students in the 90’s.
Some former students have told him about good choices the program equipped them for, and one was inspired by the class to serve as a police officer for a time.
Not all of the proof of the importance of the drug education program is success stories — some lessons were learned painfully.
One former student who struggled with addiction told Coleman: “Everything that you said would happen from my bad decisions happened.”
“I almost died,” she said, and while she was never incarcerated, Coleman’s repeated cautionary admonition is etched in her mind. “Jail, death or both,” is what the officer still tells students are likely outcomes of drug usage.
The former student got clean and had a child whom Coleman taught in DARE
“I’m not a prophet, I’m just giving information,” Coleman said of the feedback he has received from former students about situations he described in class happening to them or those close to them, some for better, others for worse.
“I’ve given you a tool belt, tools to live your life by,” Coleman tells students after they complete the program. “It’s up to you to utilize them.”
When talking with kids, he compares the techniques and mindset he shares with them as tools, like the equipment on his belt or his ballistic, different tools for different situations that must be in place before they’re needed.
The subject matter is gravely serious, but Coleman said he knows the kids also need to have fun while they learn, so the talented vocalist does some singing and rapping in the classroom.
“I teach with a passion, so hopefully the kids can make the best, most responsible decisions they can as they move forward in life,” he said of his philosophy.
The stakes are immeasurably high, as he has personally seen since entering law enforcement. “I’ve seen so many dead bodies in my career,” Coleman said, the majority connected in some way to drugs or alcohol.
“He’s been passionate for decades about teaching DARE in our schools,” Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble said of Coleman. “He’s a wonderful mentor and example.”
Coleman has found success in providing small rewards to augment the experience for the students as they work through the 10-lesson workbook created by the national level of the drug education program.
The DARE officer said he participates on a committee that seeks to better fund the education program across the state.
Coleman said he believes the Talbot program is about $3,000 short of funding to purchase the additional items he would like to use this year.
Gamble said that while there is still funding for the workbooks and other elements of the programs, donations are down, and any support for the program would be helpful.
Donations can be made by a check to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office with “DARE” in the memo line, or by getting a check for the Maryland DARE Officer’s Association to the sheriff’s office with “Talbot DARE” or “statewide” written in the memo line.
