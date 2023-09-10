Painting given by daughter to Pain Center in honor of Mother

Shown with the painting donated by nurse Terri Coleman, in memory of her mother, Chris Mullikin, are, from left, Coleman and Shore Regional Health Pain Management Center team members Linda Wilt, Gail Shorter and Cathy Asche. Asche and Wilt worked with Mullikin as the first two nurses in the Pain Management Center.

 SUBMITTED

EASTON — University of Maryland Shore Regional Health vascular access nurse Terri Coleman, daughter of the late Chris Mullikin, recently donated a painting to the Pain Management Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton in her mother’s memory.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.