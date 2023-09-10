Shown with the painting donated by nurse Terri Coleman, in memory of her mother, Chris Mullikin, are, from left, Coleman and Shore Regional Health Pain Management Center team members Linda Wilt, Gail Shorter and Cathy Asche. Asche and Wilt worked with Mullikin as the first two nurses in the Pain Management Center.
EASTON — University of Maryland Shore Regional Health vascular access nurse Terri Coleman, daughter of the late Chris Mullikin, recently donated a painting to the Pain Management Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton in her mother’s memory.
Mullikin, who retired from Shore Regional Health in 2014 after working at the Easton hospital for 42 years, died in January. During her career, Mullikin managed the obstetrics, dialysis and medical-surgical units, but was most proud of her leadership role in the establishment and operation of the Pain Management Center.
The oil painting, which depicts an angel-shaped cloud above a rural landscape, was originally commissioned by retired UM Shore Regional Health anesthesiologists Drs. John Snell and Rob Middleton as a gift to Mullikin honoring her career at the time of her retirement.
“I really felt that the best place for the painting is the Pain Management Center,” Coleman said. “I know my mom would be pleased that patients and staff would be able to view and appreciate the painting as she did.”
Located in the outpatient center of the Easton hospital, the Pain Management Center integrates a multi-disciplinary approach to the treatment of chronic pain. Patients are accepted into the program through referrals from primary care providers, orthopedists, neurosurgeons, neurologists and other medical specialists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.