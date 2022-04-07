EASTON — Dave Stepp has filed as a candidate to serve on the Talbot County Council in 2022.
Stepp, a lifelong Marylander, has been a community leader, coach and volunteer in Talbot County for the last 11 years and, with his family's support, has the desire to further serve his community as a member of the Talbot County Council. Stepp has close, well-established community relationships and looks forward to being a part of a culture that honors and maintains our unique, sustainable culture for everyone.
In addition, Stepp wants to ensure all Talbot County citizens can obtain a "live, work and play" livelihood so that generations to come can enjoy all the amenities and natural beauty that Talbot County has to offer.
Leading in the community, Stepp continues to serve as a youth sports coach and mentor — a role he has served for more than a decade in Talbot County. Currently, Stepp is an Assistant Coach of the Saints Peter and Paul Varsity baseball team, Co-Scoutmaster of St. Michael’s Boy Scout Troop 741, Committee Chair of Easton Boy Scout Troop 1091 (an all-girls troop), a volunteer with the Easton Icehawks youth ice hockey organization, President of the Ingleton Homeowners Association, and serves as the Chairman for the annual Jim Bob Ryan 3-Club Classic golf tournament benefitting Ryan’s Avengers held at Hog Neck Golf Course.
Previously, Stepp has also been a coach, vice president, and board member of Easton Little League, as well as coach, vice president, and founding board Member of Talbot Softball Little League. Stepp has also volunteered as both a Character Counts Coach and Destination Imagination Coach at St. Michaels Elementary School, served as a multi-year Fishing Derby volunteer at the Waterfowl Festival, and coached t-ball at the Easton YMCA.
Professionally, Stepp has worked in the telecommunications industry for the last 23 years, holding various sales, management and leadership positions. Dave has also been a proud Maryland small business owner since 2003.
Stepp earned his Associates Degree from Anne Arundel Community College, Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Maryland, and his MBA from the University of Maryland where he graduated with honors and earned acceptance into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
“If elected to the Talbot County Council, I will make decisions that will seek to unite, re-establish trust in government, and benefit the greater good of all 38,000 Talbot County residents. You have my commitment that your voice will be heard. I’ll ensure your tax dollars are kept low by making sound financial decisions that will work towards keeping Talbot County residents safe, healthy, and prosperous. It is paramount to me to ensure that your rights and freedoms are never infringed upon. Consulting with county and subject matter experts in their respective fields before making crucial decisions on behalf of Talbot County citizens is a must for me. You have my commitment to serve honorably, to be held accountable, and to ensure transparency in the decisions made on behalf of the Talbot County residents.”
More information and campaign contribution information can be found at www.DaveSteppForTalbotCountyCouncil.com
