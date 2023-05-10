DENTON — On a cool, breezy Thursday, May 4, about 100 people gathered on the historic Caroline County Courthouse green to join in prayer.
The Caroline County Ministerial Association sponsored the hour-long National Day of Prayer service, which has been observed nationally for 65 years.
Caroline County native and ordained minister Christian Jensen of Denton was the keynote speaker. He has served as chaplain of the Maryland General Assembly for 23 years. He is also the Maryland representative for the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.
“It’s a privilege to be back in my hometown to be sharing with you this morning,” Jensen said. “I spent 20 years practicing law in this building right behind us. And now I’ve spent the last 20 years over in Annapolis ministering to our senators and delegates.”
In addition to Jensen, participating clergy were Pastor Thomas Fisher of Abrams Memorial Church in Denton, Pastor Paul Merritt of Denton Church of the Nazarene, Pastor Dartanyon Hines of Eternal Life Ministries in Denton, Pastor Doug Morley of Greater Impact Wesleyan Church in Greensboro and Bishop Ray Parsons of Park Lane Church of God in Federalsburg.
Moderator Paul Twining welcomed the worshipers. “We as a nation desperately need the help of Almighty God to assist us in turning our hearts back to him as a nation,” he said. “America has chosen to go its own way, and we are reaping the harvest of the seeds of rebellion that we have sown.”
Denton Mayor Abigail McNinch and Caroline County Sheriff Donnie Baker shared the dais with local clergy.
McNinch read a proclamation from the town of Denton that summed up the history of the day of prayer, going back to its first observance in 1775.
The National Day of Prayer was established as law by the U.S. Congress in 1952, McNinch said. It is observed annually on the first Thursday of May.
Baker thanked attendees for their support of law enforcement and first responders and asked them to pray for their physical safety and mental health.
An honor guard from Chapter 648 of Vietnam Veterans of America posted the U.S. and Maryland flags, as well as a POW-MIA flag.
Gadiel Hernandez, a student at Preston Elementary School, sang the national anthem.
The vocal trio Grace Notes sang a patriotic medley and a gospel rendition of Nehemiah’s prayer. Comprising the group are Maureen Twining, Wendy Adams and Carol Patchett.
Using Isaiah 59 as his text, Jensen said, “The sins itemized by Isaiah here almost 2,800 years ago look like they could have been taken off the front page of this morning’s newspaper.”
“The only remedy is an admission of our guilt,” Jensen said.
“God has made good on his promise. He sent his son Jesus as the promised redeemer for all people who repent of their sins,” he said. “Now the ball is in our court. God has provided a way out of our situation, this mess that we’ve gotten ourselves into. We have to be willing to accept his offer. He will not force it on us.”
Jensen said the United States has been “the beneficiary of divine blessing from God while his people chose to follow him. But, have no doubt that if we continue to pursue the rebellious force that we have been following in recent times, we can expect to experience divine punishment as well. The amazing thing is that we get to choose blessing or punishment. It is completely up to us.
“God is absolutely true and faithful. And amazingly, he allows us to decide for ourselves how we want to live. There are no surprises in this relationship. Everyone should understand the consequences of their actions. And be sure of this, there are consequences. The Lord is a God of mercy. And we have been experiencing that mercy. But he is also a God of justice. And if we don’t wake up and change our course of conduct, we will soon be experiencing that as well,” Jensen said.
The participating clergymen took turns praying for repentance and for various groups in the county: churches, government, families, media, schools, military, first responders and businesses.
Following the service, Sam Reeder of Cambridge, a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Denton, served free hotdogs and bottled water to the crowd.
