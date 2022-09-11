CAMBRIDGE — Hundreds of local residents and dignitaries showed up for the fourth annual Day of Resilience on Saturday, which was highlighted by the unveiling and dedication of a 13-foot high statue of Harriet Tubman called the “Beacon of Hope.”
The event took place with the statue in the center in front of the Dorchester County Courthouse in Cambridge. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford said he was glad to attend.
“It’s a commemoration but also the “Beacon of Hope” statue that’s being unveiled on behalf and in the memory of Harriet Tubman, with this being the 200th year of her birth, the bicentennial, and also declared by Gov. Hogan as the year of Harriet Tubman, I’m just pleased to be here,” Rutherford said.
There were drums and music and then song and dance. The air was filled with a spirit of celebration alongside solemn remembrance.
“I think it’s an example of resilience, Harriet Tubman and what she was able to do during her life, not just in terms of the Underground Railroad, but also her work during the Civil War, her suffrage movement work after the Civil War and just trying to help people throughout the new United States,” Rutherford said.
The event was free and open to the public to see the new statue of Harriet Tubman, which will become a permanent sculpture at the courthouse to inspire generations.
“This is recognition of all her efforts and hopefully her legacy will pass on, not just to this generation, but to future generations as well,” Rutherford said.
On behalf of the state, Rutherford came to recognize Harriet Tubman’s bicentennial.
“It’s a reminder and source of inspiration for the community, but also the state and the nation,” he said.
Cambridge City Council President Lajan Cephas talked about the dark history of the Dorchester County Courthouse where the “Beacon of Hope” statue was placed.
“Today is a very important day on this ground that we’re standing on right now. At one time, this was always known as a place where families were ripped apart. This is where the enslaved were sold. But, the fortunate thing is today is a day of unity and people coming together of all races, all creeds, all backgrounds, all in the name of this ‘Beacon of Hope’ that we call Harriet Tubman,” Cephas said.
Cephas said the “Beacon of Hope” statue inspires many important messages.
“The message that I would like to give today is that we all have a Harriet inside of us and that Harriet is being determined, having a goal, and when it’s in front of you, focusing on that goal and reaching it. You can do anything you put your mind to. The other thing is that sometimes we don’t realize that we need a hero and Harriet is our local hero,” Cephas said.
The statue is now another reason for local tourism to focus on Cambridge.
“Come to Cambridge. We’re welcoming you to Cambridge. We have great history and great people here. Now is a great time of unity and atonement,” Cephas said.
The artist Wesley Wofford, who sculpted the statue, was present to talk about the work. Even though there is an adult Harriet in the sculpture, the younger girl is actually a young Harriet who was named Araminta Ross when she was a child.
“It’s an origin story. It’s a Harriet Tubman origin story. It’s centrally based in Dorchester County and Cambridge. It’s a two-figure group; the child Araminta Ross being inspired and becoming the adult iconic Harriet Tubman,” Wofford said.
When the statue was unveiled, many expressed admiration that it conveys a message of love and compassion that transcends all time periods.
“Think about empathy. I think it’s created out of empathy and love and it’s a harsh history that we have to face and we need to face it and own it and learn from it and move on together,” Wofford said.
Wofford said he wanted the sculpture of Harriet Tubman to be as uplifting as her life’s example of leading many to freedom and following the North Star.
“I think it’s relevant to lift the current population, anyone who views it, to lift them up to find their own inner strength to make the world a better place and to make their lives a better place,” Wofford said.
