Dorchester County Public Schools First Class Teacher of the Year Megan Walters (left) and Teacher of the Year Philip Albert (right).
First Class Teacher of the Year Megan Walters teaches her 6th grade social studies class at Mace’s Lane Middle School.
DORCHESTER COUNTY — Philip Albert, a 21-year teaching veteran of Dorchester County Public Schools, has been named the county’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23. Albert, a mathematics and engineering teacher at North Dorchester High School, was one of 10 finalists nominated for the award.
A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Albert came to teaching after a Naval career. His wife, then a science teacher at Mace’s Lane Middle School, encouraged him to become a teacher, and Mr. Albert saw teaching “as an opportunity to share my enthusiasm for math and to show students the beauty that I see in the logic and consistency of mathematics.”
About his recognition, Albert said, “My first reaction was disbelief at being selected from a field of such stellar candidates, then gratitude to my family and my NDHS family for all their encouragement and support. Finally, I am humbled to have the opportunity to represent all the phenomenal DCPS educators, past and present, who give (and have given) so much to education and to the students and families of Dorchester County.”
Albert will now represent Dorchester County at the annual Maryland Teacher of the Year event held in Baltimore in the fall.
Megan Walters, a 6th grade social studies teacher at Mace’s Lane Middle School, was selected as the First Class Teacher of the Year for Dorchester County Public Schools from among the three finalists. This is a local award recognizing a first-year teacher of exceptional promise. A native of Titusville, Pennsylvania and graduate of Clarion University, Walters came to teaching thanks to the inspiration of the many teachers in her past.
“I am honored to even be nominated among such great educators and did not expect to win,” Walters said. “Winning First Class Teacher of the Year was a surprise to say the least. I have big shoes and expectations to fill.”
The annual Teacher of the Year and First Class Teacher of the Year competitions are strongly supported through local business donations and contributions, including the free use of a car for the year from the Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships for the Teacher of the Year.
