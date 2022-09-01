Habitat home constructed in Cambridge

Builders control the rotation of a modular section with ropes as they move it into place on the second level of a house in May 2022 in Cambridge.

 PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER

CAMBRIDGE — The city of Cambridge recently announced a deadline extension for requests for qualifications for the development of publicly owned land in the Pine Street area.

Download PDF RFQ Affordable New Construction

