Deal reached on St. Michaels waterfront property

ST. MICHAELS — The commissioners of St. Michaels and Environmental Concern have announced a sale agreement intended to protect the Environmental Concern waterfront property from potential development.
The ultimate use of the land will be determined in the coming months. The 7.5-acre property is adjacent to San Domingo Creek Park and the town’s nature trail. The purchase price is $2.9 million.
Environmental Concern has outgrown the property and needs to move its operations to a larger tract. The agreement to sell to St. Michaels preserves the company’s 50-year legacy of protecting the waters of Chesapeake Bay and gives St. Michaels residents an opportunity to envision an expansive new park, the organization said in a news release.
“This is a win-win agreement for everyone,” said St. Michaels Commission President David Breimhurst. “Environmental Concern will achieve its longtime goal of preserving the property, while the town gets to enjoy additional water access and open space along the nature trail.”
Negotiations have been ongoing for months.
“We are looking forward to our next 50 years with much excitement,” Environmental Concern President Suzanne Slear said. “Moving to a larger location will allow us to expand our native plant nursery operation, continuing our mission to improve water quality and increase habitat in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.”
A series of information-gathering sessions with town residents are planned to determine best use of the property, according to commissioners.
“We are also grateful to Eastern Shore Land Conservancy for driving this project forward,” Breimhurst said.
“Opportunities like this, which would meaningfully increase public access to the waters of Chesapeake Bay, do not come along often,” said Steve Kline, president of the land conservancy.
He added that Eastern Shore Land Conservancy plans to remain engaged in the process as it continues.
Environmental Concern and St. Michaels are working on the final details of a sale contract. Once it is ready, the commissioners will consider it for approval at a public meeting, during which residents will have a chance to weigh in on the transaction.
