ANNAPOLIS — State Senator Jack Bailey, a former game warden, was not the scheduled speaker at the Deer Summit in Annapolis May 11, but he highlighted the importance of meeting. He talked about Senate Bill 327, a unanimous bill coming out of both chambers, affecting hunters and farmers. And deer.
“We understand that deer are a problem,” he said. “The way we did it in that bill, requires the Department of Agriculture and Department of Natural Resources to work together and inform us in a full written policy by Dec. 1, so we can be educated to make the right decisions.”
A large crowd of hunters, farmers and policy makers crammed into the Maryland Department of Agriculture building to hear experts talk about controlling the white-tailed deer population.
Many solutions were bandied about, but the biggest thing was what hunters knew all along — they need to kill more deer — particularly female ones.
Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks told the rural crowd he empathizes with his audience.
“The number one topic that I’m hearing is deer. I moved here and they are eating my hostas, blackberries, figs ...this is personal, folks!” he joked, while acknowledging the seriousness of the problem.
Brian Eyler, with the Department of Natural Resources, described the mandatory check-in system after a deer is killed. This gives DNR a picture of how many white-tails are in the woods. The system had been in place since 1927, when five bucks were reported in Allegany County.
The system provides an accurate measure of how many deer are harvested and how many hunters are shooting them. Combined with antler harvest metrics, and records from State Farm for total miles driven and deer collisions, DNR can predict the number of deer per year.
Eyler said their data indicates a stable deer population.
“It’s definitely too high in some areas,” he noted.
Eyler praised the hunters in the room — 80,000 deer are harvested a year, of those, hunters remove 40,000-50,000 female ones.
“The services hunters provide are invaluable,” he said.
The fee for hunting licenses also goes back into the economy.
“That’s $400 million to the state,” he said.
“We’re throwing the kitchen sink at hunting. The season’s from early September to February. All our seasons and bag limits encourage harvest of female deer. We allow crossbows, muzzle loaders, everything to keep hunters engaged.”
Eyler’s solution lies with the hunters: Allow Sunday hunting statewide perhaps and hunting in areas that are unhunted.
The second speaker, Luke Macaulay, a wildlife management specialist, showed the kind of damage deer, which he referred to as “large rats,” cause. He portrayed a portion of an alfalfa field fenced in, compared to an unprotected area. The leaves in the fenced area were plump and spreading, but almost skeletal in the unprotected.
That’s because a 150 pound deer eats nine to 12 pounds of foliage daily, he said.
Macauley agreed with Eyler that killing more deer is the best way to solve the problem, but he offered other methods to stave the deer off if that was not an option.
Forage soybeans and other food plot plantings are shown to draw deer away from a main crop. He said fencing helps but could be costly. Plastic mesh works for deer but not rabbits, he added. Some fencing hurts turtles too. Repellents depend on the weather, and you have to reapply after a rain.
Really, lethal is the way to go, he said.
Macaulay said they need to encourage high density hunting on a single day. That means getting a large group of hunters out the same day harvesting. Then hunters leave that property for a while to prevent the deer learning behavior or becoming nocturnal and cunning.
Dr. Colby Ferguson of Maryland Farm Bureau dove into the financial havoc deer cause. Based on discussions with farmers around the state, the average crop loss from deer is around $50 per acre per farm, he said. With nearly 1.1 million acres in cropland, this means about $60 million in losses a year.
There was some help coming from the State Senate, through Senate Bill 327: Hunting, Wildlife Conservation, and Outdoor Recreation — Funding, Promotion, Management, Licenses, Permits, and Stamps, Ferguson said.
A portion of the funding increase goes to the creation and funding of a farmer cost–share program to provide funding for farmers to plant forage crops on private agricultural land to reduce the loss of crops.
Ferguson said more funding is needed to help reduce crop damage.
“It is devastating,” he said.
Costs of deer damage escalate because of health concerns to the public, which Maryland Public Health veterinarians David Crum and Katherine Feldman addressed.
Crum talked about zoonosis, diseases which can be transmitted to humans from animals, and referred mainly to deer ticks. Deer are not affected with Lyme disease, Crum said, nor do they infect ticks.
There are no human cases of rabies in Maryland either, he said.
Finally, Krum said that deer are not a threat “at this time” to spread COVID-19.
One issue was the federal control over “approved sources” of food. Why can’t wild venison be sold commercially, one farmer asked. Dr. Clifford S. Mitchell, MD, said they need to track venison for health reasons.
A landowner brought up if the state is willing to compensate for livestock loss due to coyote and grain due to bear, why weren’t they willing to compensate for deer in this region?
Many mentioned Sunday hunting should be allowed statewide. One person in the audience cautioned that approach.
Another said state legislation has a tremendous impact on getting policies changed.
One commenter said hunters and farmers are getting older. What’s being done to encourage the younger generation to farm and hunt, he asked.
Atticks said, “We’re just starting the discussion. Our different departments and university will cooperate and get some recommendations based on what was discussed today.”
The report has to go to the legislature by December.
“We’ve got our work to do. This is the first of the discussions that will help inform that,” Atticks said.
The list of speakers closed on a hopeful note. Josh Wilson relayed the story of how his father came up with Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry. Wilson’s father encountered a poor woman on the roadside, struggling to get a deer home and process it before it went bad.
Wilson’s father assisted her, then later had the idea to unite hunters and farmers to feed the needy.
From his father’s vision grew a nationwide effort uniting volunteers across America.
Wilson brought up the issue of processing. What good is harvesting a deer if you can’t get it processed safely? There is a shortage, and more needs to be done to encourage processing, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.