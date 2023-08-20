STEVENSVILLE — BSA Troop 278 Scout Mike Mitchell recently had his Eagle Court of Honor ... finally.
He started his Eagle service project, building a drivable pathway between the Kent Island American Legion and the neighboring Christ Episcopal Church in October 2019.
He completed the project in December of that year, and before he could complete his Eagle project paperwork, which he said, “is the most difficult part of doing your project,” the pandemic hit the nation, stopping his paperwork from going forward for a very long time. Like everything else, things came to a stop, especially as he was to graduate with the Class of 2020 from Kent Island High School — and most of us remember the Class of 2020 really didn’t have a normal graduation ceremony.
Mike never gave up. All the work was completed; he had earned the required merit badges, served in numerous required leadership positions within his troop and completed his service project.
Eventually, the pandemic lifted, and restrictions went away, slowly. By November 2022, he received “formal congratulations” from Boy Scouts of America, that he could received his long-awaited Eagle rank.
The Eagle rank is the highest rank in Scouting. Less than 4% of all Scouts actually achieve the rank, which makes it quite an accomplishment when it happens.
The requirements include progressing through the ranks — Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life — before a Scout can truly set their sights on Eagle.
Along the way, Scouts must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, more than half of those deemed “Eagle required badges,” and, finally, a Scout must come up with and complete an Eagle Service Project that must be approved by the local Scout council before the actual work can begin.
Michael earned more than double the required merit badges — 45 in total. They were: Fire Safety, Aviation, Collections, Horsemanship, Environmental Science, First Aid, Swimming, Canoeing, Fishing, Nature, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in the World, Emergency Preparation, Camping, Cooking, Crime Prevention, Kayaking, Communications, Snow Sports, Family Life, Welding, Genealogy, Scouting Heritage, Cycling, Truck Transportation, Metal Work, Leatherwork, Indian Lore, Law, Painting, Wildness Survival, Woodcarving, Basketry, Traffic Safety, Digital Technology, Art, Personal Finance, Graphic Arts, Personal Management, Weather, Safety, Rifle Shooting, Shotgun Shooting, and Model Design and Building.
Of those, Michael said, “Wilderness survival was my favorite. It was fun building my outdoor shelter because I could get creative with the design of the shelter. The most memorable part was sleeping overnight in it. I learned a lot from the Scout motto that night, which is, ‘Be Prepared,’ and I wasn’t. Sleeping in my shorts and T-shirt in upstate New York in 50 degree temperatures was not comfortable.”
“My most difficult merit badge was personal finance,” he said. “Money and math is just one thing I’m not good with, and I feel like the school system should push for real world math. Like how to do taxes and building a realistic budget.”
Michael’s most memorable Scouting experience was going to Philmont Scout Reservation in New Mexico. He said, “It was the pinnacle of my Scouting career. It was really a test of all your gained skills. The sheer beauty of the landscape was a huge reason of being the most memorable. The backpacking was awesome too, with different activities in each backcountry camp. The whole trip gave me a different perspective on life.”
What Michael takes away from Scouting is: “The Scout Oath and Scout Law is honestly something that will stick with me forever. They are both good messages to live by.”
During his Eagle Court of Honor, he presented Eagle Scout mentor pins to adults who encouraged him to earn his Eagle rank: former Troop Assistant Scoutmaster Bruce Avery; his grandfather, George Mitchell; his dad, Michael Mitchell Sr.; and his mom, Tammy Flanagan.
He also thanked other adult leaders who played a major role in his Scouting experience: former Scoutmaster Cliff Woodward, Scoutmaster Mike Link and Scout leader Tom Conway.
Currently, Michael is working toward earning his HVAC certification and plans to start his own company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.