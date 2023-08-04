EASTON — Susan Delean-Botkin has stepped down from the Talbot County Board of Education since being appointed an Oxford Commissioner.
In an interview, Delean-Botkin said she made the decision to leave the school board due to personal reasons and her new role in Oxford’s local government.
Delean-Botkin said she already misses being on the Board of Education “tremendously.”
“School board was a fabulous experience,” she said. “Interacting with really great administrators, wonderful teachers, fantastic students, working with the board members, all of whom were really top quality people to work with.”
Delean-Botkin was sworn into the Talbot County Board of Education District 5 seat in January 2017. She was elected president of the board in December 2020 and held the role through 2022.
Moving forward, Delean-Botkin said she hopes the Board of Education continues to maintain the county’s high graduation rate and low dropout rate, expand its Career and Technical Education completer courses and implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a statewide plan to increase public education funding, improve student outcomes and improve the quality of public education.
“The other big thing that we’re very proud of is having as many students as wish to go ahead and take the Advanced Placement classes and exams,” Delean-Botkin said.
At a July 19 Talbot County Board of Education meeting, President Emily Jackson said the board wishes Delean-Botkin the best of luck.
“We will miss her words of wisdom and her guidance,” Jackson said.
Talbot County Public Schools Executive Assistant Charlene Gould said in an email that the governor’s office has been notified of the vacancy and will appoint a new board member to fill Delean-Botkin’s seat until elections in November 2024.
She said interested candidates can submit an application to the Governor’s Appointments Office.
In June, Commissioners Tom Costigan and Jimmy Jaramillo appointed Delean-Botkin to fill Commissioner Brian Wells’ seat. Wells resigned at the June 27 Commissioners of Oxford meeting. He said he was resigning because he was moving to Easton.
Before being appointed, Delean-Botkin ran against and lost to now Commissioner Katrina Greer. Greer took the seat of Jaramillo, who did not seek reelection.
Delean-Botkin said her new role as Oxford commissioner is a “challenging” one.
“I think what we have to look at is, Oxford a town of about 600 folks,” she said. “Three sides are surrounded by water, so we have limits on growth. People tend to want to move to Oxford because of the quality of life. Majority of people that I talk to do not want to see many things change. They want to maintain the integrity of the town.”
