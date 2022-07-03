SALISBURY — The Delmar man charged with the shooting death of Wicomico Sheriff’s Deputy Glenn Hilliard was indicted on murder, burglary and firearm charges on Monday, June 27.
Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 21, is now facing a total of 18 charges: first- and second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime/felony, using a magazine with more than 10 rounds of ammunition, having a loaded handgun, two counts of fourth-degree burglary, two counts of altering a firearm identification number, and multiple counts relating to illegal firearm possession.
The charges stem from a shooting on June 12 in Pittsville. Hilliard and another deputy were attempting to apprehend Davidson, who was wanted on four warrants in different jurisdictions.
According to police, Hilliard saw Davidson coming out of an apartment complex and began a foot pursuit. Davidson shot at Hilliard multiple times, fatally injuring him.
After a two-hour manhunt involving over a dozen law enforcement agencies, Davidson was taken into custody.
Davidson consented to an interview with police that night, in which he admitted to running from and firing at Hilliard. He told police that he paused to observe the deputy’s injuries before fleeing to a nearby camper, where he left a backpack containing a semi-automatic handgun, magazines and a black shirt.
According to the police report, Davidson was charged in connection to two firearms: a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a Century Arms VZ 2008 semi-automatic rifle.
The police report stated that Davidson made several phone calls to associates before walking over to the officers to turn himself in.
Police also interviewed one of Davidson’s associates, who said he called her that night and told her to check her social media for a message. The message he sent said “I shot a cop I was scared I love u bye.”
Investigators reviewed two other messages sent from Davidson. One said “I had a gun that would triple my time.” Another said “I killed a cop they might kill me.”
Davidson was already prohibited from owning firearms after a felony armed robbery conviction in Baltimore in 2019. He received probation before judgment in that case, meaning he served no jail time.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis criticized Davidson’s 2019 sentence in a June 13 press conference.
“Had he still been incarcerated where he belonged, our deputy would still be with us here today,” Lewis said. “Our deputy would still be here with us today.”
Gov. Larry Hogan also condemned the 2019 sentence as “unacceptable,” saying someone like Davidson should not have been out on the streets after an armed robbery conviction.
Hilliard was an 18-year veteran of law enforcement.
Davidson is scheduled for an initial appearance in the Wicomico Court Circuit Court on July 15. He remains held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.