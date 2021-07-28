CAMBRIDGE — Delmarva Community Transit is asking for feedback in Caroline, Kent and Talbot counties, encouraging riders to fill out an online survey that will help pave the way for the next five years of public transportation service on the Mid-Shore.
DCT, part of the nonprofit Delmarva Community Services, Inc., released the survey on July 1 and will run it until July 31. The survey asks questions about awareness of the public transportation system and its effectiveness and convenience for riders.
The survey can be found online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CKT_pt_survey.
Paper copies are available at:
- 2450 Cambridge Beltway, Cambridge
- 10502 Greensboro Road, Denton
- 709 Morgnec Road, Chestertown
The survey is part of a study conducted roughly every five years on the Mid-Shore, with an overarching goal to improve public transportation services. The study comes off a $95,000 grant through the Maryland Transit Administration, which doled out the money specifically for the Mid-Shore to DCT. The study will be completed by November.
Andrea Waters, the executive director of DCT, said the nonprofit hopes to “make the community more aware of the services” and allow the “opportunity to give input.”
“We would like for everybody to know about our transit services and how we can improve them to make a better service for our community,” she said. “Any kind of input is valuable — they use the input from survey to develop the plan and course of action that we could take to better our service.”
DCT operates 25 buses on the Mid-Shore, and has been servicing Kent, Caroline and Talbot since 2005. Queen Anne’s County has its own public transportation system, and DCT operates in Dorchester but hosts a separate system for the county.
One challenge for DCT is public awareness and declining ridership numbers. In 2018, DCT conducted 100,512 one-way passenger trips on the Mid-Shore. In the fiscal year ending in June 2021, the number of one-way trips was just 39,866.
Dawson Hunter, the housing and transportation coordinator for Kent County, said his department hosted its own independent survey in 2019 and found a “general lack of awareness of the public system.”
“Once people access the bus and know how to use it, they’re more frequent users,” he said. “But rural America is less accustomed to public transportation and it takes a little bit more effort” to spread awareness.
Hunter published a website this past June: “https://www.kentcountyrides.com/.” The site is more polished than DCT’s own webpage, and is designed to solicit more feedback from the public and increase awareness of DCT.
DCT is vital for Kent County residents that do use the transportation service, since they have a high senior population. Hunter wants to see more routes running to Rock Hall, Betterton and Kennedyville, as well as more vans and “smaller vehicles.”
“We are rural, and we have one-way roads (everywhere) on the Shore,” said Hunter, who was able to add a 14-passenger DCT van for Kent. “It’s sometimes difficult for larger buses to make the K-turn or U-turn. ... It also helps with frailer populations. We are skewed elderly in our population and (vans) are a better ride, more comfortable.”
DCT has routes running all across the Mid-Shore counties it operates in, with most arrivals starting in the early morning and ending sometime in the evening. It costs $3 for a one-way trip, with seniors paying a discounted $1.50. A monthly pass for the general public is $80. Most routes are scheduled but riders can also call in for pickup.
DCT is the only operator of public transportation in the counties it operates in, and so is funded completely by the government, with 80% of its budget coming from federal and state dollars, and the other 20% from local counties.
Waters said given that, it’s important to improve the service for riders. The survey results could yield improvements such as increased hours or new routes, she added.
“This will guide our direction for where we want to go for the next five years,” Waters said.
