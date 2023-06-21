EASTON — Food, live music and vendor booths that had everything from local artisan products to free goodie bags from local organizations made up Delmarva Pride Center’s second annual Pride Festival on South Harrison Street this Saturday.
Kyle O’Donnell, chair of the organization’s board of directors, said he was most excited to see everyone enjoying all that the festival had to offer.
“This is really representative of Delmarva. These are the people that live here, and they’re coming out to support us” O’Donnell said, choking up.
Mary McCarthy, a vendor and sponsor of the event, was also excited to see all the support from the community.
“I love seeing the diversity of people who come out to support the event and just the enthusiasm of the [local] community supporting the LGBT community,” she said.
McCarthy, who has owned Tidings Candle Co. on Tilghman Island for three years, had a booth showcasing her colorful candles, all of which have treasures hidden inside of them, at the festival. Her daughter Faith McCarthy, a college student, was there with her.
“It’s very exciting to see as a kid growing up on the shore,” Faith McCarthy said of the festival. “I always had to drive to D.C. or Baltimore.”
The McCarthys weren’t the only parent-child duo at the festival this year.
When Rachael Voshell, 14, told her dad, Jamie, that she wanted to check out the festival, he was in full support.
“We got online and I figured out where it was and everything that’s going on,” Jamie Voshell said. “I told her I’m interested to hear some of the music and coming along and seeing what’s here.”
This was Rachael Voshell’s first time coming to the festival.
“It’s actually the closest one from our house, so it’s easy to get to and a fun experience,” she said.
The event fell on the same day as Academy Art Museum’s Juneteenth celebration. Organizers from both events collaborated to make the celebrations feel like “one big street festival,” O’Donnell said.
“We’re all marginalized groups, and we’re all coming out in celebration this weekend,” he said.” It’s been great working with the Academy Art Museum and all of their folks.”
O’Donnell said Delmarva Pride Center plans this event all year to ensure attendees have a great experience at the festival. He said they will begin planning next year’s event as soon as the current one ends.
This year, the organization is adding another goal to that list: Opening a brick and mortar center that will serve all of Delmarva.
The brick and mortar center would be open throughout the week to offer social activities and medical services as well as be a hub for other agencies.
“We wouldn’t just be doing Pride in the summertime,” O’Donnell said. “We’d have a presence all year round. And then people can just drop in. You [would] always know that the center’s open a few days a week. You can come in and know we’ll be there for you and that you’re not alone.”
O’Donnell said the Pride Center’s tentative goal is to open the space on Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.