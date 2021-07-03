EASTON — Talbot County Health Officer Dr. Maria Maguire said she learned Friday, July 2, that the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus showed up locally in June.
“We were notified today that genetic sequencing performed by the state lab shows that cases of the delta variant were present in Talbot County in early June. There is always a delay between when the case is active (when the person is sick and contagious) and when the sample’s sequencing is completed and reported. Additionally, only a small percentage of tests in the state undergo testing for genetic sequencing to detect variants. Therefore, it is hard to know exactly how many cases are circulating at any one time locally,” said Maguire who previously saw no Delta variant cases locally.
There is just one active COVID case in Talbot County and there were no new cases reported on Friday, July 2, according to the county health department.
Statewide, COVID numbers also continue to improve. There are 100 statewide hospitalizations attributed to COVID on Saturday, according to the Maryland Department of Health. That is down from more than 1,900 coronavirus hospitalizations in January.
There were 96 new cases reported Saturday and the positivity rate for COVID tests is 0.59% statewide, according to MDH.
Still, the Delta variant worries public health officials. They are concerned that it is easy to transmit and could cause more hospitalizations.
The variant originated in India and has prompted lockdowns in Australia, Peru and South Africa. The World Health Organization is recommending the mask wearing, including for the vaccinated, because of concerns about the variant.
Maguire said the variant should help encourage more people to get COVID vaccine shots.
“It’s really important for anyone who’s unvaccinated to get their COVID-19 shot to prevent becoming sick from this concerning new strain. That’s also the best way we as a community can avoid seeing an uptick in COVID cases from this Delta strain,” Maguire said.
The St. Mary’s County Health Department also announced Friday its first Delta variant case. The Southern Maryland county’s health officer is also recommending mask wearing.
“As more people in our community are fully vaccinated, we reduce the likelihood that this new infectious Delta variant will spread in St. Mary’s. Prevention methods, such as wearing a mask, hand washing, and distancing are still important to reducing the spread of COVID-19, especially for those who have not yet been fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer..
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Saturday that the state had hit the 75%-mark for Marylanders receiving at least one COVID vaccine shot. MDH reports 56.4% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.